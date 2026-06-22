Ondas Inc.: Ondas Secures Over $40 Million in New Orders for Autonomous Defense Systems as Demand for Loitering Munition Systems Accelerates in Europe and the U.S.

New June orders bring Ondas' Q2-to-date order activity to over $150 million, driven by demand for Counter-UAS, Loitering Munition Systems ("LMS") and integrated autonomous defense capabilities

Rotron Aerospace's successful SkyLance trial under the UK Ministry of Defence's Project Brakestop advances Ondas' LMS platform and strengthens its position in sovereign long-range strike capabilities playing a key part of Ondas' LMS strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous drone and advanced defense technologies, today announced that it has secured more than $40 million in aggregate new orders during June for autonomous defense systems, including Counter-UAS ("C-UAS") solutions, Loitering Munition Systems ("LMS"), ground systems and related defense services from governmental and defense customers across multiple international markets. Together with previously announced awards, these new orders bring Ondas' second-quarter-to-date order activity to more than $150 million.

The new awards reflect continued demand for Ondas' autonomous defense technologies as governments and defense forces respond to rapidly evolving threats from unmanned aerial systems, and a growing demand for long-range precision strike platforms. Ondas believes the growth of the LMS market represents a natural extension of the same operational forces driving demand for C-UAS technologies.

"June new orders demonstrate the increasing demand for autonomous defense technologies capable of addressing the realities of modern warfare," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Counter-UAS has become an urgent priority for governments around the world as drone threats continue to accelerate, and we are now seeing the next major wave of demand forming around Loitering Munition Systems and affordable long-range precision engagement. This demand is especially visible across Europe and the United States, where allied defense customers are moving quickly to strengthen both defensive and offensive autonomous capabilities."

A key part of Ondas' LMS strategy is Rotron Aerospace Ltd. ("Rotron"), the Company's wholly owned UK-based subsidiary. Rotron recently completed a successful flight trial of its SkyLance system under the UK Ministry of Defence's Project Brakestop, a Taskforce Kindred-funded program focused on advancing the United Kingdom's next-generation long-range strike capability. SkyLance is a one-way-effect system designed to combine substantial operational range with precision engagement capability. The successful trial validated core technologies supporting the SkyLance platform and demonstrated Rotron's ability to rapidly deliver advanced, operationally relevant capability in support of sovereign UK defense priorities.

SkyLance is designed, developed and manufactured in the United Kingdom, providing sovereign control over critical propulsion, platform and integration technologies. Rotron's lean operating model, rapid development cycles and competitive cost base enable it to deliver advanced long-range strike capability at significantly lower cost and greater speed than traditional procurement models, while strengthening the UK defense industrial base. Ondas believes these characteristics are increasingly important as governments seek to replenish defense stockpiles, deploy autonomous strike capabilities at scale, and reduce reliance on legacy systems that are often costly, slow to procure and difficult to adapt to rapidly changing battlefield requirements.

The June orders build upon Ondas' previously announced commercial momentum during the second quarter, including more than $30 million in orders secured during May across air defense, Counter-UAS, autonomous ISR, robotic systems and precision engagement technologies. Together with previously announced awards, Ondas has now secured more than $150 million in orders and awards during the second quarter of 2026, demonstrating accelerating customer adoption of the Company's integrated autonomous systems architecture and validating its strategic growth plan focused on scaling each technology segment through operational integration, shared customer access and continuous technology innovation.

Ondas' autonomous defense platform is designed to support the growing convergence of detection, intelligence, protection and engagement capabilities. The Company's C-UAS technologies address the need to defend against hostile drones and unmanned aerial threats, while its LMS capabilities are intended to provide customers with scalable precision strike and one-way attack options. These systems are supported by Ondas' broader technology base across aerial intelligence, robotic platforms, electronic warfare technologies and AI-powered command-and-control software, enabling customers to deploy integrated mission capabilities rather than fragmented point solutions.

"In a short period of time, Ondas has assembled and integrated what we believe to be some of the most advanced and operationally proven autonomous technologies available anywhere in the world," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "The market is moving quickly from individual drone systems toward integrated autonomous architectures that can support air defense, intelligence, precision engagement and robotic operations together. C-UAS remains one of the most urgent requirements in the market, and Loitering Munition Systems are becoming a major growth area as customers seek scalable and affordable strike capabilities. Rotron's SkyLance system adds important sovereign UK long-range strike technology to Ondas' platform, and we believe it will help accelerate our LMS position across Europe, the United States and allied defense markets."

Ondas believes its LMS strategy is strengthened by the Company's broader operating model, which combines advanced technologies from multiple business units into a unified autonomous defense platform. Through this model, Ondas is able to connect product development, manufacturing, customer access and field experience across its technology segments, creating commercial synergies and expanding the Company's ability to compete for larger defense programs. The Company believes this integrated approach is particularly important as defense customers increasingly seek system-of-systems solutions rather than single-point products.

The Company believes the convergence of rising global defense spending, operational lessons from current conflicts, and accelerating adoption of autonomous technologies is creating a significant multi-billion-dollar industry wide opportunity across its core defense and security markets. Ondas expects continued demand for autonomous defense systems capable of delivering scalable, cost-effective and integrated mission capabilities across Counter-UAS, Loitering Munition Systems, ISR, ground robotics, electronic warfare and AI-enabled command-and-control.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-secures-over-40-million-in-new-orders-for-autonomous-defens-1180085