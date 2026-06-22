Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Leaders, players, and staff from the Atlanta Falcons traveled to the Dominican Republic with Compassion International to meet children, serve local communities, and witness firsthand how hope is taking root in the face of poverty.





Atlanta Falcons leaders and players give back to children living in poverty with Compassion International in the Dominican Republic.

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Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Greg Beadles, running back Nathan Carter, defensive lineman Zach Harrison and others spent several days visiting Compassion's local church partners-stepping into neighborhoods where children face some of the toughest realities of poverty, yet are finding opportunity and dignity through consistent care and support from their local church community.

"There's so much need," said Beadles. "We can't do it by ourselves, Compassion can't do it by themselves, but all of us together can be a part of a bigger mission of helping release children from poverty. And that's just something special that I want to join."

"When we partner with people who share a heart for impact, we're able to go further, reach deeper, and create lasting change in the lives of children living in extreme poverty," adds Santiago "Jimmy" Mellado, President and CEO of Compassion International.

Throughout the trip, participants engaged in service projects, visited homes and witnessed progress on some of the projects the Falcons community funded coming out of their 2025 trip. For many, the most meaningful moments came through simple interactions-playing games, sharing meals, and listening to personal stories that brought the daily realities of poverty into sharp focus.

In the Dominican Republic, approximately 19% of the population lives below the national poverty line, leaving many children without reliable access to essentials like clean water, nutritious food, and medical care (World Bank). Through its partnerships with 228 local churches, Compassion International serves over 62,000 children in the country, providing holistic support that addresses physical, educational, emotional and spiritual needs.

For Carter and his wife Madison, who sponsor a child in the Dominican Republic and met him during the visit, the experience was deeply personal.

"Words can't explain how grateful we are to be part of this," said Carter. "It's amazing that the Falcons and Compassion were able to come together. For a common cause, for a common good. And that was supporting these children. That is unexplainable."

Compassion's approach-working through local church partners that know and serve their communities-emphasizes long-term transformation. Research surveying 100 program alumni in the Dominican Republic points to lasting outcomes: 97% report being released from poverty, while 95% say the program helped them achieve their educational goals and find hope for the future.

For Harrison, the impact was immediate and personal.

"Honestly, coming out here I didn't really know what to expect," he said. "I was told that my life was going to change and my perspective was going to change, and it totally has."

The experience also reinforced a shared belief between Compassion International and the Falcons community-that leadership drives transformation. Whether on the field or in underserved communities, progress happens through intentional investment, teamwork and consistency.

"Leadership is measured by the impact we have on others," noted Mellado. "Where leaders invest their time, presence and influence-that's where we see the conditions for lasting change become a reality. I'm very grateful that members of the Atlanta Falcons community chose to join us in giving children in the Dominican Republic an opportunity to break the cycle of poverty and build a different future."

Multimedia assets

Watch a highlight video of the trip here.

Access B-roll and photography here.

Please note: the accompanying photographs and B-roll footage are available for editorial use in connection with coverage of this announcement. Redistribution, commercial use, or alteration beyond standard editorial practices is prohibited without prior written consent. Images and video must be credited as "Courtesy of Compassion International, 2026"



Interviews

To arrange an interview with Greg Beadles, Nathan Carter, Zachary Harrison, or another member of the Falcons community, please contact Taylor Garner at taylor.garner@falcons.nfl.com.

To arrange an interview with a Compassion International spokesperson, please contact Petra Kooman at pkooman@us.ci.org.

About Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a professional American football club and member of the National Football League (NFL). The team's headquarters and practice facility are located on a 50-acre site in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The Falcons' NFL expansion franchise was awarded in 1965 and acquired by current owner Arthur M. Blank in 2002. Under Blank's leadership, the Falcons have become one of the League's premier teams on and off the field, playing their home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information, visit www.atlantafalcons.com, and follow @AtlantaFalcons.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 11 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2025, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and has a platinum rating with Guidestar (Candid). For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302116

Source: Compassion International