Pawtucket, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Teknor Apex Company, a global provider of plastic material science solutions, announces significant progress in advancing its Sarlink TPV material for new energy vehicle (NEV) coolant hose applications through ongoing validation and cross-industry collaboration. The company's multi-year application development work across the coolant hose value chain positions Sarlink TPV as an engineering-ready solution as automakers accelerate the transition away from traditional EPDM rubber materials.





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The advancement comes as the automotive industry faces fundamental shifts in thermal management requirements. New energy vehicles require 25 to 45 coolant hoses compared to 8 to 15 hoses in traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, with hose systems up to four times longer and routed through entirely new locations including the e-axle, chassis, and battery systems. Yet many current specifications were originally developed around EPDM rubber, creating challenges for engineers navigating this transition.

"Engineers working on NEV thermal systems aren't just selecting a material - they're navigating an evolving application," said Marco Eulenbach, New Business Development Manager at Teknor Apex. "Our role is to support that process with ongoing validation, real-world data, and collaboration across the value chain so they can move forward with confidence."

Comprehensive Application Validation Across the Value Chain

Teknor Apex validates Sarlink TPV for NEV coolant hose applications through ongoing collaboration across the full coolant hose value chain. The company engages experts in coolant chemistry, reinforcement technology, extrusion, thermoforming, and system connector integration, alongside direct work with automotive OEMs. This approach builds a growing body of application knowledge that extends beyond material datasheets to provide a complete solution framework supporting each stage of customer evaluation.

Key areas of application validation and testing include pressure performance, with reinforced Sarlink TPV hose constructions evaluated against typical OEM burst and pressure requirements across a range of yarn types and construction designs. The company has tested Sarlink 4100 and 6100 series TPVs across multiple coolant chemistries, demonstrating strong mechanical property retention under extended exposure at elevated temperatures. Grades are tailored for both conventional water-glycol systems and emerging low-electrically conductive coolants.

The Sarlink 6100 Series is specifically engineered to minimize extractables, supporting increasingly stringent OEM requirements for coolant system cleanliness and electrical performance. Compatibility has been demonstrated across key forming methods including hot air, steam, and autoclave, enabling tight-radius routing and complex geometries required in NEV thermal systems. Sealing performance has been evaluated under pressure cycling, thermal exposure, and low-temperature conditions representative of real-world operating environments.

Addressing Industry Transition Challenges

The transition from internal combustion engines to electric powertrains has fundamentally changed thermal management requirements. Operating conditions are shifting, new coolant chemistries are entering the market, and OEM sustainability mandates are increasing demand for recyclable, lower-carbon materials. Teknor Apex works directly with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to support the development of specifications beyond EPDM baselines, helping reduce the time and risk associated with transitioning to TPV for NEV coolant hose applications.

While TPV is not new to the automotive industry, with Sarlink used in sealing systems for decades, NEV coolant hose represents a newer and more complex frontier. The industry is approaching a similar transition to the early adoption of TPV in sealing systems, when specifications were still defined around EPDM and extensive application development and validation were needed to build confidence for adoption at scale.

Four-Series Product Portfolio

Teknor Apex offers Sarlink TPV for NEV coolant hose applications in four series designed for specific performance requirements. The Sarlink 4100 Series provides high-performance TPVs for broad hose construction compatibility, available in hardness ranges from 65 Shore A to 50 Shore D. The Sarlink Rx 4100 Series incorporates up to 30 percent post-consumer recycled content, reducing carbon footprint up to 24 percent versus virgin TPV, available in 80 to 90 Shore A hardness.

The Sarlink 6100 Series features high-purity TPVs engineered for low extractables and compatibility with low-conductivity coolants, available in hardness ranges from 70 Shore A to 50 Shore D. The Sarlink 25585 is an adhesion-modified TPV tie layer for multilayer TPV/polyamide hose constructions, available in 85 Shore A hardness.

About Teknor Apex Company

Teknor Apex Company, founded in 1924 and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, is a global provider of plastic material science solutions. The company manufactures a broad portfolio of materials including vinyl compounds, thermoplastic elastomers, and engineering thermoplastics, with operations across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Regional Offices:

Asia: Singapore

Europe: Germany

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC