New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) ("Dyadic" or the "Company") is entering the next phase of its growth strategy as it expands commercialization efforts across Life Sciences, Food & Nutrition, and Bio-industrial markets. SmallCaps Daily sat down with President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Hazelton to discuss the Company's product portfolio, strategic partnerships, and growing opportunities in non-animal proteins.

With commercial products now launched through partners, including ProLiant Health and Biologics, and additional products entering the market through direct sales and distribution agreements, Dyadic is focused on building recurring revenue streams while addressing the increasing demand for scalable, high-quality protein production.

To read the full article, visit:

https://smallcapsdaily.com/building-the-infrastructure-for-the-protein-economy

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, Inc.

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that aims to develop and commercialize scalable, non-animal protein production platforms to meet growing global demand across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-value proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic's proprietary Dapibus and C1 expression systems support rapid, cost-effective, and flexible manufacturing.

For more information, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302301

Source: SCD Media, LLC