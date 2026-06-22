Ainos, Inc.: VASRO Research Highlights Ainos' Expansion of Smell AI Into Patient-Level Breath Intelligence

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a Smell AI company digitizing scent into machine-readable data for artificial intelligence applications, today highlighted a new update report published by VASRO GmbH ("VASRO") reviewing Ainos' planned expansion of its AI Nose platform into patient-level breath intelligence.

The VASRO update reviews Ainos' recently announced one-year research program with National Taiwan University, scheduled to begin on July 1, 2026, to evaluate whether AI-analyzed breath patterns may help distinguish acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD") from acute decompensated heart failure among patients presenting with shortness of breath. While these conditions can appear similar on arrival, they may require different clinical responses.

VASRO characterized the program as an expansion of Ainos' AI Nose platform from environmental sensing into patient-level breath analysis, extending Smell ID into a new source of real-world scent data. By digitizing breath-related scent patterns into data, the program may further broaden the datasets supporting the Company's Smell Language Model ("SLM") across diverse use-cases.

"This research program applies our AI Nose platform to a high-value emergency-care challenge where time and diagnostic clarity matter," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "It also reflects the continued expansion of Smell AI from sensing environments toward capturing and interpreting patient-level breath data."

The full VASRO report is available here:

https://vasro.de/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/VASRO-GmbH_Update_Report_Ainos_Inc_06222026_EN.pdf

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date. Visit media room https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vasro-research-highlights-ainos-expansion-of-smell-ai-into-patien-1180141