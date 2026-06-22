CVS Health: CVS Continues To Celebrate Soccer With Community Events

The excitement of soccer will be brought to customers through in-store activations and more

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / CVS Pharmacy continues to celebrate soccer and its powerful impact on community by bringing activations directly to fans. This summer, CVS will help make the thrill of the game accessible in communities nationwide by hosting in-store events, offering officially licensed FIFA merchandise, and ultimately serving as a one-stop shop for match-day essentials.

Through mid-July, CVS is hosting family-friendly soccer block parties at select locations featuring music, food, free samples, supplier activations and immersive soccer-themed experiences designed to get fans up and moving - similar to the sport of soccer itself. CVS parking lots will be transformed into mini training pitches, encouraging friendly competition and opportunities for customers to test their own soccer skills. Customers can find a participating location near them at www.CVS.com/BlockParty.

"We're always focused on bringing locally relevant experiences to the neighborhoods we serve. With the excitement surrounding soccer this summer, this was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the sport - in which we're already deeply embedded - with our customers, colleagues and broader communities," said Sid Tenneti, Interim President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "Much like the sport of soccer itself, our goal is to increase community connection. We look forward to being there for our customers in the moments that matter, on and off the pitch."

Additionally, CVS is engaging soccer fans at every stage of their journey as they travel to experience matches. In select markets, CVS will be featured on fully wrapped rideshares and train cars, in-flight seatback screens for flights going to host cities, and in hotels, bars and restaurants that are in the center of the action - all to drive memorable fan engagement.

These efforts are part of the company's overarching, longstanding support of soccer. Earlier this year, CVS announced its role as an Official Health and Wellness Partner of U.S. Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League, and expanded its club-level sponsorships to include the Kansas City Current and Seattle Reign FC - in addition to the Washington Spirit, of which CVS Health has been a sponsor since 2020. Through these sponsorships, CVS will help expand access to health and wellness opportunities that will support not only the communities it serves, but also generations of athletes to come.

To learn more about how CVS is supporting soccer, visit www.cvs.com/content/soccer.

###

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media Contact

Kara Page

401-302-9353

Kara.Page@CVSHealth.com

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CVS Health

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-continues-to-celebrate-soccer-with-community-events-1180183