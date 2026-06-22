New capability transforms ad reach and engagement into AI-recommended leads and CRM-ready sales handoffs giving demand gen marketers a concrete, measurable path from ad spend to pipeline.





Announced today at the Cannes Lions B2B Summit, 6sense, the GTM Intelligence Platform for the agentic era, introduced AI-Recommended Leads- an AI-driven capability that surfaces high-quality, CRM-ready contacts for engaged accounts across 6sense advertising campaigns. The announcement reflects a broader shift underway in B2B advertising: account engagement alone is no longer enough. Now, revenue teams have the full loop closed, from signal to contact to sales action.

Today's news addresses a long-time pain point of demand generation marketers running advertising campaigns accounts engage and qualify, but the motion stops there. Without specific contacts to hand off, Sales is left to self-source names through LinkedIn or CRM searches. AI-Recommended Leads draws on 6sense people intelligence, persona targeting logic, and campaign engagement signals to identify and surface a short list of high-confidence contacts per qualified account. Marketers receive those contacts in a downloadable list that can go directly to AI Email, a BDR team, or a sales representative no form fills, no manual prospecting.

From Account Signal to Sales Action

AI-Recommended Leads is purpose-built for on-platform 6sense advertising campaigns, where role alignment and buying relevance are already defined. Rather than recommending contacts who have clicked an ad directly the approach most competitors take 6sense applies its predictive intelligence and people data to identify the most relevant person at the engaged account right now, whether or not they have appeared in campaign activity. The result is a more complete, higher-quality handoff to Sales.

For demand generation marketers, this changes what advertising outcomes look like. Campaigns that previously ended with an engaged account list now end with a downloadable set of named, CRM-ready contacts a tangible, defensible output that Sales can act on immediately. That makes the pipeline contribution from ad spend measurable in a way it has not been before.

"Account engagement without a contact recommendation is an incomplete answer," said Kimberly Bloomston, Chief Product Officer at 6sense. "The data tells you a buying group is active, but if Sales still has to figure out who to call, the intelligence didn't travel far enough. AI-Recommended Leads is how we close that last mile: taking a recommendation and offering context, rooted in data, that a rep can use in the next five minutes."

Making the Advertising Budget Easier to Defend

The broader impact of AI-Recommended Leads extends beyond individual campaigns. When sellers receive a clear, AI-recommended contact list instead of an account name and a suggestion to "check LinkedIn," follow-up rates go up, Sales-Marketing friction goes down, and the relationship between advertising spend and pipeline becomes traceable. For marketing leaders trying to protect and grow their advertising budgets, that traceability is the argument.

AI-Recommended Leads will be available to all customers using 6sense advertising campaigns in August 2026. For more information, visit RevCity the go-to resource for all 6sense customers for advice, sharing successes and tips, and more.

About 6sense

6sense is the GTM Intelligence Platform that turns every signal yours and ours into intelligence that every team, tool, and AI agent can act on and trust. Built for the agentic GTM era, 6sense captures buying activity across every channel through the Signalverse the industry's most complete B2B signal network and resolves it into clear, defensible intelligence using more than a decade of predictive models. That intelligence activates across 6sense channels and every tool in your stack so the entire GTM team operates from the same truth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622022100/en/

Contacts:

Lisa DeStefano, Global Public Relations, 6sense

Lisa.destefano@6sense.com