HUHUTECH International Group Inc.: HUHUTECH Surpasses RMB 13.1 Million in Cumulative Project Awards from BYD-Affiliated Facilities Since 2022

Four-year relationship spans gas detection, gas monitoring, and facility-management systems across multiple manufacturing sites, with additional projects delivered in 2026

WUXI, China, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) ("HUHU" or the "Company"), a professional provider of high-purity process systems and factory facility management and monitoring solutions for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients, today detailed its multi-year relationship supporting facilities affiliated with BYD, one of the world's largest new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturers. Since 2022, HUHUTECH has been awarded a series of recurring industrial safety, gas monitoring, and facility management projects across these sites, totaling cumulative awards of more than RMB 13.1 million (approximately US$1.83 million).

What began in 2022 as initial installations has grown into an ongoing engagement that now spans system deployment, upgrades, maintenance, and operational support. Throughout the relationship, HUHUTECH has supplied and serviced Gas Detection Systems (GDS), Gas Monitoring Systems (GMS), and Facility Monitoring and Control Systems (FMCS), including toxic-gas detection and monitoring that support the construction, operation, and capacity expansion of advanced manufacturing facilities. Most recently, the Company completed and delivered several additional projects in 2026, reflecting the continuity of the relationship and sustained demand for its industrial safety and facility-management solutions.

"Winning repeat awards from a manufacturer of BYD's scale over four years is the clearest validation of our work, customers of that caliber do not return unless the systems perform and the service holds up." said Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH. "As China's new energy vehicle and semiconductor facilities grow larger and more automated, their safety and monitoring requirements grow with them - and that is precisely where our gas-detection and facility-management systems are built to operate. We intend to convert this track record into additional opportunities across the NEV, semiconductor, and advanced-manufacturing sectors."

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of high-purity process systems, factory facility management, and monitoring systems for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients worldwide. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company designs and delivers customized high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management and control systems (FMCS) that support critical manufacturing infrastructure across global semiconductor and industrial markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 28, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Email: ir@huhutech.com

Website: www.huhutech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1 (347) 947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Web: www.strategic-ir.com

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