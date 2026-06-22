Teamshares Inc.: Teamshares Nasdaq ticker changing to TMS on June 23rd, replacing current LOKV ticker

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teamshares, a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, previously announced its completed business combination with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: LOKV) on June 19, 2026.

Shares of common stock and warrants of Teamshares Inc., the combined company following the business combination, are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on June 23, 2026 under the ticker symbols TMS and TMSWW. The combined company currently trades under the ticker symbols LOKV and LOKVW.

Teamshares' entry into the public markets was anchored by accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, who led a $126.5 common equity PIPE, with participation from other institutional investors and management. The PIPE funded following approval of the business combination by LOKV shareholders.

About Teamshares

Teamshares is a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, intending to be a permanent home when owners retire. Part holdco, part fintech, Teamshares programmatically acquires companies with $0.5 to $5 million of EBITDA from retiring owners, integrates them with the Teamshares platform, and helps employees earn company stock. Founded in 2019, Teamshares operates subsidiaries with consolidated revenue of $490 million across over 40 industries and 30 states. Learn more at https://www.teamshares.com/investors

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: LOKV) was the fifth SPAC sponsored by Live Oak Merchant Partners, an experienced team of operators and investors with a track record of successful public-market combinations. LOKV completed its business combination with Teamshares on June 18, 2026.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, this press release. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimation of the listing. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Teamshares management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although Teamshares believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, Teamshares cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of Teamshares as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, Teamshares does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Investors@teamshares.com

Press: Press@teamshares.com

Source: Teamshares Inc.