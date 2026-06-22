EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Changing Stocker Ticker SATS to ECHO, Marking the Company's Next Era on Earth and in Space

Key Takeaways

Ticker Change: EchoStar Corporation is changing its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol from " SATS " to " ECHO

is changing its stock ticker symbol from " " to " Effective Date: The new ticker will begin trading on June 24, 2026

The new ticker will begin trading on Shareholder Impact: No action is required from current shareholders; ticker conversions will happen automatically

No action is required from current shareholders; ticker conversions will happen automatically Rationale: The stock ticker transition highlights EchoStar's expansion beyond traditional satellite services into a global connectivity brand





ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoStar Corporation, the parent company of DISH Network, Boost Mobile, Sling TV, and Hughes Network Systems, today announced that it will change its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol from "SATS" to "ECHO" to better represent the company's expanding lines of business.



EchoStar's common stock will begin trading under the new ticker symbol "ECHO" on the Nasdaq effective June 24, 2026. The CUSIP number for the Company's common stock is not affected by the stock symbol change.

"We have spent decades building brands that challenge the status quo and deliver real value to customers," said Charlie Ergen, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, EchoStar Corporation. "Changing our stock ticker to 'ECHO' represents our growth from a pure-play satellite company to a global corporate leader with a diverse set of connectivity assets."

EchoStar's Legacy

EchoStar Communications Corporation was founded in 1980 selling C-band satellite dish systems to rural Americans. In 1995, after years of building a successful business, EchoStar opted to take its future to space, launching its first direct broadcast satellite to provide TV service nationwide. With this launch, DISH Network was born, delivering one industry-shaking innovation after another. In 2008, in recognition of this massive growth, the original company was officially renamed DISH Network and continued as a publicly traded company under the symbol "DISH." Concurrently, the critical satellite infrastructure and technology assets were separated into a new, independent publicly traded company named EchoStar Corporation, trading under the symbol "SATS."

Operating under its own mandate to connect the world, EchoStar expanded its global footprint by acquiring Hughes Network Systems in June 2011 and launching a series of advanced satellites to provide connectivity to enterprise, government, and consumer markets across the globe. In 2020, DISH completed its acquisition of Boost Mobile, accelerating the company's growth into consumer wireless.

After years of operating as separate companies, EchoStar and DISH merged in December 2023, trading under a single stock ticker. Today's announcement of EchoStar's new ticker "ECHO" honors the company's original namesake-NASA's pioneering Project Echo, the first communications satellite project-and reflects the future of EchoStar on earth, in space, and beyond.

Additional Details for Shareholders

This transition to a new ticker symbol will have no impact on the corporation's legal name, its capital structure, or the established rights of its securityholders.

All existing stock certificates will stay valid and do not require exchange. Shares maintained in book-entry form or via financial institutions and brokers will be updated to show the new ticker symbol automatically.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON, and JUPITER brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

©2026 EchoStar, Hughes, HughesNet, DISH and Boost Mobile are registered trademarks of one or more affiliate companies of EchoStar Corp.



