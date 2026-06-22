OSR Health, Inc.: OSR Holdings Is Now OSR Health - A New Name That Says Exactly What We Do

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) today announced that it has officially changed its corporate name to OSR Health, Inc., a fresh identity that more directly reflects the Company's mission. The change became effective on June 11, 2026 upon the filing of a Certificate of Amendment with the Delaware Secretary of State.

The rebrand is a clearer articulation of the Company's identity as a global health innovation platform operating across biotechnology, medical technology, life sciences, and wellness markets. While "OSR Holdings" described a corporate structure, OSR Health more directly reflects the Company's mission to improve health outcomes through science and innovation.

Sharper Health Story

The rebrand comes amid continued progress across OSR Health's lead programs. Vaximm AG's recent definitive out-licensing agreement for VXM01, an oral cancer immunotherapy, ranks among the most significant transactions in the Company's history, with up to $815 million in potential milestones. Meanwhile, Woori IO continues advancing its non-invasive glucose monitoring platform alongside strategic engagements with global participants including Samsung.

"From the very beginning, our work has been clear: to improve health outcomes through science and innovation across borders," said Peter Hwang, Chief Executive Officer of OSR Health, Inc. "Our new name finally says out loud what our team has been building every single day. OSR Health isn't a change in direction; rather, it's a clearer expression of the path we're on. We're proud of it, and we're ready to build on this."

The name change affects only its legal and brand identity. It does not alter the rights of stockholders, the par value or number of authorized shares of common stock, or any other provision of its governing documents. Shares will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "OSRH". The Company's operating subsidiaries, including OSR Holdings Co., Ltd. (Korea), are unaffected by the change.

Focus on Value Creation

OSR Health continues to advance its value creation framework, evaluating strategic options including partnerships, subsidiary monetizations, spin-offs, and other corporate actions aimed at unlocking shareholder value.

The Company believes that, following the VXM01 licensing transaction announced in April, Woori IO represents a potential next value inflection point in light of the FDA's "General Wellness" Guidance issued in January this year. Woori IO's non-invasive CGM technology, if developed in accordance with the FDA's non-medical-grade lifestyle management framework, could be well positioned to make inroads into the large US wearable device market, enabling the Company to capture market share and generate revenues much sooner than through a sole focus on the medical-grade glucose monitoring market.

"Our name is new, our mission remains the same," said Tim Smith, Head of IR at OSR Health. "We are focused on disciplined execution and on the value-creating opportunities taking shape across our portfolio. We believe the period ahead will demonstrate the strength of what we're building, and we look forward to delivering for our shareholders."

About OSR Health, Inc.

OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSR Health engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.OSR-Health.com

Investor Contact

OSR Health, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@osr-health.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Nasdaq compliance, strategic transactions, commercialization initiatives, and future business developments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. OSR Health, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/osr-holdings-is-now-osr-health-a-new-name-that-says-exactly-what-we-do-1180140