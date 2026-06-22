Breakwater Markets extends Cover Whale's offering to support a broader range of transportation risks.

Cover Whale Insurance Solutions LLC, a technology-enabled commercial transportation Managing General Agent (MGA), today announced the launch of Breakwater Markets, a digital wholesale brokerage focused on transportation risks, alongside the appointment of Roman Atkielski as Executive Vice President, Brokerage.

The move expands Cover Whale's core programs, giving retail agents a platform to place risks that sit outside the company's underwriting appetite.

Breakwater Markets will operate as an independent digital wholesale brokerage platform focused on commercial transportation. It is designed to handle a broader range of risks, including non-standard, surplus lines, and more complex placements.

"For a long time we've had to send a lot of good business elsewhere simply because it didn't fit our programs," said Kevin Abramson, President of Cover Whale. "Breakwater gives us a way to keep working with those agents and support a broader range of risks. It is a natural extension of what we've already built, and an important step in making the platform more complete."

Cover Whale's existing platform processes close to $7bn in annual premium submissions, with only a portion ultimately bound. Breakwater allows more of those risks to be placed within the group, rather than being sent elsewhere, and gives agents a clear route to place risks that fall outside Cover Whale's underwriting appetite.

Mr. Atkielski joins Breakwater Markets from Jencap Insurance Services, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and National Practice Leader for Transportation, overseeing the firm's wholesale transportation brokerage division across the United States.

He has spent his career building and growing transportation businesses, including co-founding High Point Underwriters, a prominent program administrator focused on independent contractor truckers, which was later acquired by K2 Insurance Services.

"Cover Whale has built a strong platform in a tough part of the market," said Mr. Atkielski. "Breakwater is an opportunity to build on that, giving agents a straightforward way to place attractive business that doesn't necessarily fall within the core programs, while keeping the same focus on service and execution."

Breakwater Markets will sit alongside Cover Whale's existing programs and leverage its underlying infrastructure and market relationships.

About Cover Whale Insurance Solutions

Cover Whale Insurance Solutions is a technology-enabled commercial transportation Managing General Agent (MGA) focused on underwriting, technology, and data to launch innovative insurance programs. Cover Whale's proprietary technology platform enables continuous underwriting through real-time data, helping fleet owners better understand and manage their risk while making the world safer. For more information, visit www.coverwhale.com.

About Breakwater Markets

Breakwater Markets is a digital wholesale brokerage platform focused exclusively on commercial transportation risks. Built within the broader Cover Whale group, Breakwater combines transportation expertise with access to a wide range of markets to help retail agents place standard, non-standard, surplus lines, and specialty transportation business that sits outside of Cover Whale's core programs.

The launch of Breakwater Markets in June 2026 expands Cover Whale's ability to support more complex risks while maintaining underwriting discipline within its core MGA programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622271509/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 (0)7718 882011

Rachael Dugan

General Counsel Corporate Secretary; Head of Corporate Development Investor Relations, Cover Whale

rachael.dugan@coverwhale.com