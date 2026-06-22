Candescent Names Jason Edelboim CEO to Accelerate the Shift to Intelligent Banking

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Candescent , defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today announced the appointment of Jason Edelboim as Chief Executive Officer. Edelboim, a proven operator who has built and scaled AI-powered software businesses, succeeds Brendan Tansill, who will step down to pursue other endeavors. Edelboim's appointment comes as the banking industry reaches an inflection point in its shift from digital to intelligent, a transition Candescent is leading.

As CEO, Edelboim will accelerate innovation across the Candescent Intelligent Banking Platform, deepening the real-time intelligence that helps more than 1,300 banks and credit unions anticipate, guide, and act on the needs of their customers and members. He brings nearly two decades of experience driving product innovation, operational discipline, and durable growth across AI, data, and enterprise software businesses, most recently as CEO of iCIMS.

"Banking is moving from digital to intelligent, and Candescent is at the forefront of this shift," said Edelboim. "The winners will be the institutions, and the platforms, that move with speed, trust, and intelligence. I joined Candescent because it has the platform, scale, and conviction to define this next era for banks and credit unions. I've spent my career building AI products that deliver real results, and I'm excited to do that with the Candescent team at scale. I want to thank Brendan for his contributions in establishing Candescent as a standalone business and setting the organization up for continued success."

"Jason is the right leader at the right moment," said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital. "Candescent has established itself as the leader in Intelligent Banking, and Jason's proven ability to scale enterprise software and AI-enabled platforms positions the company to extend that lead."

Most recently, Edelboim served as CEO of iCIMS, where he led the company's transformation from a market-leading product into a category-defining AI platform for talent acquisition, uniting powerful, responsible AI with enterprise-grade technology to help organizations modernize hiring at scale. Prior to iCIMS, Edelboim served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Dataminr, a leading AI platform for real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence. He previously held senior leadership roles at Cision and PR Newswire.

Today, Candescent is well established as the market's leading Intelligent Banking platform, with differentiated capabilities, strong momentum, and a clear path for continued growth.

About Candescent

Candescent ?is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit? www.candescent.com .

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Candescent Media Contact

Carly Martinetti

carly@notablypr.com

978-996-2078

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescent-names-jason-edelboim-ceo-to-accelerate-the-shift-to-in-1180055