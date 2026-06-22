Six weeks after its introduction, Tanium Atlas is now in the hands of customers worldwide delivering a single operator experience built on real-time endpoint intelligence

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced the general availability of Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, for all commercial cloud customers, as well as U.S. Government (USG) customers. First introduced in May 2026, Tanium Atlas delivers on the promise of Autonomous IT with a native, agentic AI system that takes a single IT or security operator from question to resolution no tool-switching, no manual handoffs, no deep platform expertise required.

"The latest generation of AI is finding and weaponizing vulnerabilities in minutes, and the old way of working static views, fragmented tools, handoffs between specialists can't keep up," said Harman Kaur, chief technology officer at Tanium. "We built Tanium Atlas for this. It gives a single operator the full weight of the Tanium platform real-time data across millions of endpoints, with the depth of endpoint management, security operations, and compliance behind every action so what once took an expert team now takes one person. This isn't a smarter interface bolted onto the old platform. It's a new way to operate."

Built for a Threat Landscape Moving at Machine Speed

The launch lands at a pivot point for the industry. The latest generation of AI models like Anthropic's Claude Mythos shown in independent evaluations to autonomously discover and exploit thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities across major operating systems and browsers have collapsed the window between a flaw's discovery and its exploitation from months to hours. Security programs built on human-paced workflows, periodic scans, and ticket-based remediation were never designed for that speed. Tanium Atlas is Tanium's answer giving defenders machine-speed reach grounded in real-time truth.

"Traditionally, I would write my queries myself, export the CSVs, and do the analysis myself. With Tanium Atlas, we can take almost exactly what we're thinking and work through the problem together, like a companion that reasons alongside you. We can't spend hours on problems, we can't spend days. We need to match the speed at which adversaries are operating. That's where Tanium Atlas comes in," said Spiro Spyropoulos, senior cyber security specialist at Kingston University London.

A Native System, Not a Bolt-On

Tanium Atlas is built on Tanium's endpoint data foundation industry-leading volume, velocity, and variety of real-time data across more than 36 million endpoints worldwide. Ambient agents operate at the system level, continuously observing the environment and surfacing what matters before the user has to ask. A single operator can move from question to insight to approved action in one experience, with Atlas planning and executing multi-step workflows and pausing for explicit approval before any consequential action.

"Tanium Atlas broke down patch status by OS generation, endpoint count, missing patches and compliance percentage and let me filter out superseded patches in plain language. Data that previously required custom API scripts is now accessible to anyone on my team," said Hammond Reddie, chief information security officer at Spire Healthcare.

How Atlas Changes the Market

In the weeks since launch, more than 1300 organizations have put Tanium Atlas to work, and the feedback is consistent: the platform's full depth is now within reach of every operator, not just specialists.

It acts it doesn't just advise. Most AI for IT stops at a summary. Tanium Atlas closes the loop: it plans the work, proposes the fix, and executes multi-step remediations across thousands of endpoints, pausing for operator approval before anything consequential. Ask it to find devices low on disk space and clean them up, and it surfaces the affected endpoints and carries out the fix on your approval. When prevention fails, containment moves at machine speed not at the pace of a ticket queue.

Most AI for IT stops at a summary. Tanium Atlas closes the loop: it plans the work, proposes the fix, and executes multi-step remediations across thousands of endpoints, pausing for operator approval before anything consequential. Ask it to find devices low on disk space and clean them up, and it surfaces the affected endpoints and carries out the fix on your approval. When prevention fails, containment moves at machine speed not at the pace of a ticket queue. Grounded in live truth, not stale logs. Every Tanium Atlas answer is anchored in real-time state queried live across the fleet in seconds, including signals from sensors teams had forgotten or never enabled. "Show me patch compliance by OS generation, minus superseded patches" returns the endpoint counts, missing patches, and compliance percentages that once required custom API scripts. It's the one thing a language model can't fabricate on its own and it's why operators can trust Tanium Atlas to act, not just answer.

Every Tanium Atlas answer is anchored in real-time state queried live across the fleet in seconds, including signals from sensors teams had forgotten or never enabled. "Show me patch compliance by OS generation, minus superseded patches" returns the endpoint counts, missing patches, and compliance percentages that once required custom API scripts. It's the one thing a language model can't fabricate on its own and it's why operators can trust Tanium Atlas to act, not just answer. Root cause in minutes, not hours. When something breaks, Tanium Atlas doesn't hand over a log to parse. It reconstructs the timeline, names exactly what changed and when, and points to the actual cause turning a multi-hour investigation into a single answer, so teams contain and recover before damage spreads.

These are a starting point, not a ceiling each is a single prompt, and together they represent a fraction of what Tanium Atlas does across endpoint management, security operations, and compliance.

Tanium Atlas is now available to all commercial and USG cloud customers. Customers in non-supported regions also now have the option to enable Cross-Region Routing through the U.S. to access Tanium's AI capabilities.

To learn more about Tanium Atlas, visit the website.

Tanium's statements and content regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change without notice at Tanium's sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products or functionality is intended to outline Tanium's general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision, nor is it incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation. The development, release, and timing of any future products or functionality remain at Tanium's sole discretion.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world's leading organizations trust Tanium's single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn

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