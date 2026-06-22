Tilray Brands, Inc.: BrewDog Bars Draw Record Fan Turnout as Global Tournament Fever Drives Double-Digit Growth

Fans pack BrewDog bars for world-class football, ice-cold beer, American craft favourites, and a cool escape from the summer heat

ELLON, Scotland, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish brewer BrewDog, owned by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced record fan turnout and double-digit sales growth across its UK bar network, as supporters turn BrewDog venues into high-energy destinations during the FIFA World Cup football tournament this summer.

Across key UK locations, BrewDog bars are delivering double-digit growth on tournament match days, fuelled by packed venues, strong food and beverage sales, and rising demand for premium craft beer experiences that combine live sport, hospitality, and community.

As temperatures rise across the UK, BrewDog bars have also become a welcome oasis for fans looking to beat the heat while watching every moment of the tournament. With expansive indoor viewing areas, powerful air conditioning, cold beer, and wall-to-wall match coverage, BrewDog venues are giving supporters a lively, comfortable place to gather, celebrate, and stay cool throughout the competition.

The tournament has further accelerated demand for Tilray's American craft beer portfolio across BrewDog's UK business, underscoring the growing appetite for American craft beer among UK consumers. Within the first week of tournament play, consumer favourites including SweetWater Brewing Company,Montauk Brewing Company, and Blue Point Brewing Company sold through their initial inventory allocations across both BrewDog bars and e-commerce channels, prompting immediate reorders to keep pace with demand.

The performance points to a broader consumer trend as more UK beer drinkers discover and embrace American craft beer styles, while early excitement around Tilray's Hi*Ball Energy Drink launch in the UK further highlights the strength of BrewDog's platform to introduce distinctive beverage brands to consumers. Momentum is coming from both on-premise discovery in BrewDog bars and online purchases, demonstrating the growing reach of Tilray's expanding global beverage platform and the strength of BrewDog as a launchpad for distinctive beer and beverage brands.

At the same time, BrewDog's own portfolio continues to anchor the category, with flagship brands including Punk IPA remaining among the top-selling beers throughout the tournament period. As the #1 craft beer brand in the UK, BrewDog continues to attract consumers seeking quality, innovation, and memorable beer experiences.

Fans are choosing BrewDog for its large-screen viewing experiences, electric atmosphere, award-winning beer selection, air-conditioned comfort, and unmatched matchday energy.

At BrewDog Waterloo, the UK's largest bar, thousands of supporters have gathered to watch tournament action in an atmosphere that blends stadium-level excitement with BrewDog's renowned hospitality. Across the network, fans are arriving early, staying longer, and turning match days into all-day social occasions centred around great beer, food, and community.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Commercial Officer, BrewDog, said, "This is exactly what great hospitality should look like: people coming together to share unforgettable moments over exceptional beer. The tournament has created a tremendous platform, but the demand we're seeing for American craft beer extends well beyond match days. SweetWater, Montauk and Blue Point sold through their initial allocations within days, we've already reordered inventory, and consumers continue to discover these brands both online and in our bars. Combined with the continued strength of Punk IPA and our core BrewDog portfolio, it's a powerful reflection of the health of the craft beer category and the strength of our platform."

Carrol added, "The world's biggest sporting moments have always had the power to bring people together. What we're seeing this summer reinforces the enduring role bars play as gathering places for communities. Fans aren't just watching the matches; they're creating memories, celebrating together, and making BrewDog part of those experiences."

The momentum underscores the enduring appeal of live sports and the important role bars play in bringing communities together. As fans seek memorable experiences beyond watching matches at home, BrewDog's bars have become destinations where supporters can celebrate, connect, and be part of something bigger.

With tournament action continuing throughout the summer, BrewDog expects continued momentum across its bar network as fans seek premier destinations to watch the world's game, enjoy exceptional beer, discover new American craft favourites, and beat the heat.

About BrewDog

BrewDog , the #1 craft beer brand in the UK, has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007. Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

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