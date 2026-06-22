Transcend fuels success in Privacy Consent deployments through collaboration with Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Transcend, the autonomous data decision platform trusted by Fortune 500 brands, today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a "One to Watch" in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise. Transcend was identified in Snowflake's report in the Privacy Consent category, for its encoding of complete data use permissions directly into the enterprise systems that process customer data, delivering a real-time source of truth for consent, preferences, and business rules.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate-from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"Every marketing organization racing to activate AI and first-party data runs into the same question: 'can I use this data?'" said Dianne Decena, Vice President of Partnerships at Transcend. "Transcend answers that question autonomously and in real time, encoding complete data use permissions across the gamut of enterprise systems that process customer data-including the Snowflake AI Data Cloud-so marketers can unlock revenue from AI, personalization, and first-party programs with confidence. Being recognized as a 'One to Watch' in Privacy Consent reflects the momentum behind a new approach to data decisioning: one that powers agentic marketing instead of slowing it down."

Together, Transcend and Snowflake give marketing and data teams a unified foundation for activating customer data with permission baked in. Marketers can architect once and use everywhere, with a single real-time source of truth for consent, preferences, and business rules across the MarTech and AdTech stack. Joint customers across retail, financial services, healthcare, and media use Transcend's autonomous data decision platform inside the Snowflake platform to resolve identity, enforce consent, and operationalize first-party data, accelerating AI and personalization initiatives that would otherwise stall in compliance review.

"As marketing organizations move from AI assistance to agentic decisioning, the ability to govern customer data in motion has become foundational," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer of Snowflake. "Transcend's momentum in the Privacy Consent category reflects the kind of innovation that helps marketers unlock new ground for first-party data and AI-driven engagement on a governed foundation."

The recognition arrives as Transcend continues to invest in the Snowflake ecosystem, with new capabilities for joint customers on its near-term roadmap.

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here. For more information about Transcend Snowflake capabilities, contact partnerships@transcend.io

About Transcend

Transcend is the only autonomous "can I use this data" platform that powers every data decision to scale customer growth. Fortune 500 companies and emerging category leaders leverage Transcend to encode complete data use permissions directly into the enterprise systems that process customer data, delivering a real-time source of truth for consent, preferences, and business rules. The result is superior data quality, ethical use that protects the brand, and audit-ready compliance at scale. With Transcend, companies can unlock revenue from AI, personalization, and other first-party data initiatives with confidence.

Founded in 2017 by Ben Brook (CEO) and Mike Farrell (CTO), Transcend is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company has been recognized as a Leader in IDC's MarketScape for Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software and twice named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622076721/en/

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Media contact

Andrew Moon

press@transcend.io