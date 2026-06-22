Sigma today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, has recognized it as a Leader in the Analytics Measurement category of The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: Governing the Agentic Enterprise. Snowflake identified Sigma as a leader for letting marketing teams analyze live customer data directly in Snowflake. With Sigma, marketers build reports, apps, and AI workflows on the warehouse itself, with no extracts and no separate analytics layer.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate-from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"Most of our own marketing organization runs day-to-day on Sigma and Snowflake, so the team's attribution, forecasting, and campaign operations all live in the same place the data lives," said Sigma Marketing SVP Luke Stanke. "Across our marketing customers, the pattern looks the same: the warehouse used to be where you went to find out what happened, and now it's where the work itself gets done. Recognition as a Leader in Analytics Measurement is, more than anything, recognition of that shift."

Sigma's work with Snowflake spans product, go-to-market, and a joint customer base of marketing and revenue teams. Queries run directly on Snowflake without extracts. Row-level security and audit trails are inherited from the warehouse. Sigma Assistant and other AI features operate inside the Snowflake security boundary, so natural language queries, writeback workflows, and AI Apps respect the permissions marketing's data team already defined.

As a four-time Snowflake Partner of the Year for the Business Intelligence Data Cloud Product Partner category, Sigma continues to invest in deeper Snowflake Cortex and warehouse-agent integrations that let marketing teams put AI to work on data they already trust. At Snowflake Summit 2026, Sigma was also recognized for the Snowflake CoCo Adoption Award for leading adoption and delivering transformative results for customers via Snowflake's coding agent and control plane for builders.

"The marketing teams pulling ahead in the AI era are the ones who can act on governed customer data without moving it out of the warehouse," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Sigma's analytics platform runs natively on Snowflake, so joint customers can model scenarios, write back results, and put AI to work across the marketing lifecycle without losing the governance they've already built. That's exactly the kind of differentiation we want to highlight in this year's Modern Marketing Data Stack."

Read more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here, and to learn more about how Sigma unites teams, data, and work for instant insights and innovation, visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com.

About Sigma

Sigma is the runtime layer for analytics, apps, and agents on live data. Business and technical teams use Sigma to explore data, build apps, and automate workflows without moving data or breaking governance. A spreadsheet interface, MCP, and native AI sit in one governed workspace connected to the cloud data warehouse. More than 2,000 customers run on Sigma, including AMD, Duolingo, Colgate-Palmolive, and JPMorgan Chase. Visit sigmacomputing.com.

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