RingConn Joins the Celebration of "The Lord of the Rings" 25th Anniversary with a Limited Time Promotion

For generations, The Lord of the Rings film series has captivated audiences. When The Fellowship reaches the end of its journey after overcoming immense challenges, audiences are moved by their courage, perseverance, and growth. This enduring narrative highlights a simple but powerful idea: that meaningful transformation often begins with the choices we make each day. RingConn embraces a similar philosophy, believing that lasting change begins with everyday awareness and small, intentional decisions. Through its smart rings, RingConn empowers individuals to better understand their health and make more informed choices that support long-term wellbeing. Together, this shared perspective gives rise to the idea of the "Everyday Hero" - not defined by extraordinary power, but by everyday awareness, courage, and action.

Bringing Middle-earth to Everyday Life

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring debuting in theaters and the 5th anniversary of RingConn, RingConn, in partnership with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc., will launch a series of film-themed initiatives designed to engage users across the United States. Beginning June 27, customers who purchase the RingConn Gen 3 will receive limited-edition rewards. The first 3,500 purchases will receive a film-themed charging case protective pouch, while additional purchasers will receive digital movie codes to build their own Middle-earth bundle from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

"We are honored to partner with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment to bring The Lord of the Rings to our community." said Macie Zhang, International Marketing Manager at RingConn, "We believe that meaningful change begins with everyday awareness. The Lord of the Rings reflects a timeless idea we deeply resonate with: that ordinary individuals, through courage and perseverance, can shape extraordinary outcomes. This belief is at the heart of our philosophy of awareness and guidance - helping people better understand themselves, stay in tune with their bodies, and achieve greater balance in their everyday lives. Beyond providing insights, we strive to be a trusted companion on each person's wellbeing journey, offering continuous support, care, and encouragement as they build healthier habits and move toward a better quality of life."

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a user-centric company, driven by continuous innovation, to provide professional, continuous, and thoughtful general wellness products and services. RingConn is dedicated to becoming users' most trusted guardian for their physical and mental well-being.

About The Lord of the Rings

Based on the revered The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books by J.R.R. Tolkien, New Line Cinema's epic six-film series directed by Peter Jackson has been embraced by generations of fans, earning $6 billion at the global box office and 17 Academy Awards, becoming the most awarded series in cinematic history. Set in Middle-earth, the series begins as Frodo Baggins embarks on a perilous mission to destroy the legendary One Ring, and an adventure like no other continues from there. In 2021, the Library of Congress selected The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring for preservation in the United States National Film Registry. Following the first film's milestone 25th anniversary in 2026, a new film, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, is planned for release in theaters, with additional films to come.

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc.

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment (WBHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions through physical Blu-ray Disc and DVD retail sales and digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital, and mobile channels. WBHE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, one of the world's largest distributors of entertainment programming.

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