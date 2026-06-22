JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 May 2026 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31 May 2026
$ 4.12
JZCP's NAV as at 31 May 2026 is $4.12 per share (30 April 2026: $4.13 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to expenses.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 May 2026:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 147,970
Cash at bank and treasuries 94,608
Trade receivable 6,301
Other receivables and prepayments 145
Total Assets 249,024
Liabilities
Other liabilities 589
Total liabilities 589
Net Asset Value 248,435
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.12