JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 May 2026 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 May 2026 $ 4.12



JZCP's NAV as at 31 May 2026 is $4.12 per share (30 April 2026: $4.13 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to expenses.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 May 2026:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 147,970

Cash at bank and treasuries 94,608

Trade receivable 6,301

Other receivables and prepayments 145

Total Assets 249,024

Liabilities

Other liabilities 589

Total liabilities 589

Net Asset Value 248,435

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.12