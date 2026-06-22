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ACCESS Newswire
22.06.2026 16:26 Uhr
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Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Ray Directs National Strategy for Transportation Digital Infrastructure

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Following its mission to reimagine infrastructure to be safer, cleaner, and more productive, The Ray has delivered a comprehensive formal response to the U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT) Request for Information (RFI) regarding a national Transportation Digital Infrastructure (TDI) strategy.

The strategic submission was directed to the USDOT Office of the Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology (OST-R) leadership-including Assistant Secretary Seval Oz, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Michael Halem, and Deputy Assistant Secretary Lee White. Led by Executive Director, Allie Kelly, The Ray's response establishes a clear paradigm shift toward a collaborative innovation model. The Ray partners with all levels of government to drive innovation in energy and mobility, improving capacity, production, and longevity to move faster than the status quo.

"By transitioning from a passive land management model to digital, proactive stewardship models, transportation agencies can move from understanding what they could build to what they should build to achieve the highest and best use of public assets," stated Allie Kelly.

With this submission, The Ray isn't just suggesting new tools; they are calling for a new mindset, moving USDOT and public agencies from a reactive asset-management culture to a proactive, data-driven risk-prevention culture.

Read the full story here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ray-directs-national-strategy-for-transportation-digital-inf-1180201

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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