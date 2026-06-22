Bona Fide Masks Donates Over 35,000 Masks to National Breast Cancer Foundation

Fifth-Generation Company Continues Its Partnership with National Organization to Help Those Affected by Breast Cancer

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Bona Fide Masks (BFM), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co, Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies, is proud to partner once again with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF), to supply over 35,000 high quality and authentic Powecom KN95 Masks for HOPE Kits. Hope Kits are tangible expressions of hope, providing comfort & encouragement during this critical time. NBCF's mission is to help women now by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. This donation is an affirmation of Bona Fide Masks' commitment to serving the critical needs of those who require high quality respiratory protection now and for many years to come.

"It is an honor to be able to continue our partnership with NBCF", said Bill Taubner, President of Bona Fide Masks and Ball Chain. "Our company was founded on the principles of honesty, integrity, and always doing the right thing. We remain committed to bringing high quality and authentic masks to those who need them."

Bona Fide Masks is the exclusive distributor for Powecom KN95 products in the United States and has distributed over 500 million masks since its founding in 2020. The company operates with the strongest and most transparent supply chain in the industry. It is the only mask distributor in the US to earn an ISO: 9001:2015 designation. The company recently opened a new 50,000 square foot shipping operation in Greenville, South Carolina as part of a recent investment in growth, logistics and customer service. The Greenville facility has allowed for enhanced fulfillment speed, increased inventory capacity, and improved nationwide distribution.

Bona Fide Masks is widely recognized as The Trusted Source for authentic, high-quality respiratory protection. The company is the exclusive U.S. distributor of Powecom KN95 masks, one of the most respected and widely used KN95 brands in the market. Through strict quality control, authentication processes, and direct supply chain model, Bona Fide Masks provides customers with genuine, certified products they can rely on.

"We have been fortunate that our customers put their trust in us, and we continue to work hard every day for that privilege. We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to those in need," says Bill Taubner, President of BFM and Ball Chain.

About Bona Fide Masks

Bona Fide Masks is a leading distributor of premium respiratory protection products and the exclusive U.S. distributor of Powecom KN95 masks. Known as The Trusted Source, the company is dedicated to providing authentic, certified masks that meet standards with a focus on quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a 5th Generation U.S. Company Leading in Custom Challenge Coins

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned company was founded in 1938. Ball Chain proudly manufactures in the U.S.A. Ball Chain is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains used on U.S. military dog tags. Ball Chain operates multiple divisions serving diverse markets. The company divisions include LogoTags - the USA's leading custom challenge coin company, and ShimmerScreen. The company remains committed to innovation, American manufacturing, and delivering high-quality products to customers worldwide.

Contact Information

Bill Taubner, President

(W) 914-664-7500 ext 120

(C) 914-720-3164

bill@ballchain.com

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 19 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. All related graphics, logos and service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of National Breast Cancer Foundation. For more information, please visit www.nationalbreastcancerfoundation.org/.

NBCF Media Contact:

Ashley Miller, Sr. Director of Public Relations

amiller@nbcf.org

SOURCE: Bona Fide Masks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bona-fide-masks-donates-over-35-000-masks-to-national-breast-cancer-fo-1179093