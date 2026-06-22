Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance: Dynamic Capital Supports Acquisition, Returning Columbia Bitulithic Ltd. to Northern British Columbia Leadership

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance Ltd. ("Dynamic Capital") is proud to announce it has successfully financed the acquisition of Columbia Bitulithic Ltd. ("Columbia Bitulithic"), returning one of British Columbia's most recognized paving and infrastructure companies to local Northern British Columbia ownership.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone for Columbia Bitulithic, a company with a long history of building and maintaining transportation infrastructure throughout British Columbia. For the first time in its history, Columbia Bitulithic will be locally owned and operated from Prince George, British Columbia.

"This transaction is about much more than financing an acquisition," said Dustin White, CEO of Dynamic Capital. "It represents a commitment to local ownership, local investment, and the long-term success of Northern British Columbia. We are proud to support entrepreneurs who are investing in the communities they call home and creating opportunities that will have a lasting impact for generations to come."

The new ownership group is led by Prince George entrepreneur Will Hoban, whose companies have established a strong reputation throughout Western Canada in civil construction, infrastructure development, and environmental services.

"This is a significant step forward," said Hoban. "Northern British Columbia is best built by people who live here, work here, and care deeply about its future. When businesses remain rooted in the region, it creates opportunity, strengthens local economies, and supports long-term growth. We are committed to building on Columbia Bitulithic's legacy while investing in its future and the communities it serves."

The transaction highlights Dynamic Capital's ability to structure financing solutions for complex acquisitions, partnering with entrepreneurs to support growth and create long-term value in the businesses and communities they operate in.

About Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance Ltd.

Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance Ltd. is a Canadian independent equipment finance company providing customized financing solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm specializes in structuring capital for equipment purchases, growth initiatives, and complex transactions, working closely with entrepreneurs and business owners to support long-term business growth and success, guided by its approach: Our Capital. Your Growth.

Contact Information

Dustin White

Chief Executive Officer

dwhite@dynamiccapital.ca

1.888.626.3002

SOURCE: Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/dynamic-capital-supports-acquisition-returning-columbia-bitulithic-l-1179543