Cumberland Connect Selects 7Sigma for Real-Time Outage Intelligence

NOC360 network intelligence identifies outages and impacted subscribers in real time, integrating with GOCare to power proactive, automated subscriber notifications.

MINNETONKA, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / 7Sigma Systems, a leading provider of network intelligence and management solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced that one of Tennessee's fastest-growing fiber cooperatives, Cumberland Connect, has deployed its NOC360 platform to deliver real-time outage intelligence and elevate the member experience.

Cumberland Connect, the broadband subsidiary of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC), delivers high-speed fiber broadband to communities in and around Clarksville, Tennessee. One of the fastest-growing providers in the region, Cumberland Connect is adding hundreds of new members each month and maintains an NPS score consistently above 80 - a foundation of member satisfaction it aims to extend through proactive, digital-first communications.

"We chose to partner with 7Sigma as they came highly recommended from many of our trusted industry peers," said Mike Neverdusky, Network Operations Manager at CEMC. "Their willingness to assist with custom tailoring our outage data was a huge advantage and could get Cumberland Connect to market quicker with our fiber outage management system."

NOC360 plays a crucial role in Cumberland Connect's member satisfaction initiative by continuously identifying outages and impacted subscribers across the cooperative'network and delivering that real-time intelligence into its customer engagement stack. The outage and impacted-subscriber data feeds GOCare OutageIQ, which delivers the automated, targeted SMS notifications and voice updates that greet members when they call- ensuring outreach is accurate, timely, and limited only to those impacted.

"With 7Sigma, we are solving real problems together, not just layering on more technology," added Kevin Mitchell, Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at GOCare. "With our integrated solution, broadband providers like Cumberland Connect have the tools to reduce friction and raise the bar on customer experience."

As the network intelligence layer of the deployment, NOC360 delivers:

Real-time outage and impacted-subscriber intelligence - continuously pinpoints affected members so notifications reach only those impacted.

Public Outage Map - a subscriber-facing view of active outages, with obfuscation of precise subscriber locations.

ONT Outage Map - an internal view of ONT status for operational visibility, automatically synchronized through NOC360's Sweep Map.

Internal outage reporting - operational visibility for Cumberland Connect's NOC and support teams.

Open data integration - data-extraction webhooks and NOC360 API access.

The deployment solidifies 7Sigma as a key technology and integration partner in the broadband industry. With its ability to normalize data across vendors and generate deep intelligence on outages, capacity, revenue, and more, NOC360 ensures providers with any combination of equipment and systems - in Cumberland Connect's case, a Calix and NISC environment - can access insights that improve its operations. Combined, NOC360's intelligence and GOCare's digital engagement tools enable Cumberland Connect to communicate proactively about widespread issues, reducing subscriber confusion, frustration, and inbound call volume.

"The ability to integrate with a variety of systems and provide BSPs with access to critical network data is a core part of NOC360," said Ryan Larson, Director of Customer Operational Experience at 7Sigma. "We're excited to leverage these capabilities in partnership with GOCare to deliver intelligence that helps Cumberland Connect create an even better experience for its members."

About 7Sigma

7Sigma Systems, Inc. provides software and solutions to help internet service providers (ISPs) generate revenue, reduce operating costs, reduce risk, and maintain subscriber satisfaction. With over 25 years of industry experience, the company has extensive knowledge of providers' inner workings, enabling it to deliver exceptional services to more than 350 customers. These include 7Sigma's NOC360 software, which provides comprehensive insights into ISPs' network issues, capacity, and revenue opportunities. Seamlessly integrating with any Business and Operations Support System (BSS/OSS), NOC360 empowers ISPs to quickly resolve network issues and pinpoint top priorities on one centralized platform. To learn more, visit 7sigma.com.

About Cumberland Connect

Cumberland Connect is the broadband subsidiary of Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, a member-owned cooperative based in Clarksville, Tennessee. Cumberland Connect delivers high-speed internet, voice, and related services to residential and business customers across its service footprint. Committed to connecting communities and providing exceptional member experiences, Cumberland Connect combines advanced fiber infrastructure with a community-first approach. For more information, visit cumberlandconnect.org.

Media Contacts



7Sigma Systems: Frank Kaim - info@7sigma.com

Cumberland Connect: Julie Wallace - jwallace@cemc.org

SOURCE: 7Sigma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/cumberland-connect-selects-7sigma-for-real-time-outage-intelligence-1179554