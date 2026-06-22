Cloud-Clone Corp.: Deeply Cultivating Brain Disease Sector, Cloud-Clone Wuhan Forges New Edges in CRO Services

KATY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / World Parkinson's Day, observed on April 11 annually, continuously raises public awareness of the health and public health burdens brought by Parkinson's disease and other brain disorders. At present, brain diseases such as neurodegenerative illnesses, stroke and traumatic brain injury have emerged as critical global public health challenges. Constrained by complicated pathogenic mechanisms, numerous drug targets and the special physiological structure of the blood-brain barrier, the research and development of innovative drugs for brain diseases have long been plagued by high investment and high risks. Against this industrial backdrop, preclinical Contract Research Organizations (CROs) capable of providing one-stop services ranging from disease model construction to comprehensive pharmacodynamic evaluation have become core pillars to speed up new drug development and resolve research bottlenecks.

Headquartered in Wuhan and specializing in molecular biology and immunology, Cloud-Clone Wuhan has assembled a professional CRO experimental team and built an integrated technical platform to precisely tackle pain points in brain drug research, forming differentiated competitive advantages in this segmented track. Centered on mainstream brain disorders, the company has established standardized animal model libraries and multi-layer quantitative pharmacodynamic evaluation systems. It delivers customized full-chain preclinical research solutions covering project protocol design, animal model construction, multi-index detection, molecular mechanism exploration and in-depth data analysis for pharmaceutical enterprises and research institutions at home and abroad, converting complex brain research projects into standardized, rigorous experimental data eligible for drug application.

Figure 1 Cloud-Clone technical Route of One-stop CRO Dervice

Targeted Disease Models & Comprehensive Quantitative Pharmacodynamic Evaluation Systems

In-depth mastery of pathological mechanisms of diverse brain diseases constitutes Cloud-Clone's core competitive edge in CRO services. The company has developed targeted, all-index standardized efficacy assessment systems for distinct brain conditions:

For stroke research, the intraluminal filament MCAO model is adopted for ischemic stroke, while collagenase or autologous blood injection is used for hemorrhagic stroke. Evaluation dimensions include dynamic Longa scoring for neurological deficits, quantitative measurement of infarct or hematoma volume via TTC staining and MRI, assessment of blood-brain barrier injury and cerebral edema through Evans blue staining and brain water content detection. In chronic phases, behavioral tests and histopathological staining are supplemented to track long-term neural plasticity changes such as neurogenesis and synaptic remodeling.

Figure 2 Identification of Different Brain Disease Models Established by Cloud-Clone

For Parkinson's disease, classic MPTP or 6-OHDA neurotoxin-induced animal models are well-established. Open field test, rotarod test and gait analysis systems quantify motor dysfunction, combined with Tyrosine Hydroxylase (TH) immunohistochemistry to accurately count dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra and measure striatal nerve terminal density, directly quantifying damage to the dopaminergic system.

For traumatic brain injury (TBI) with staged pathological progression, Cloud-Clone constructs a phased dynamic evaluation framework corresponding to primary injury, secondary inflammatory damage and long-term neural repair. Within 24 hours post-injury (acute phase), quantitative detection of contusion, edema and blood-brain barrier damage is conducted; from 24 hours to 7 days (subacute phase), neuroinflammation and cell apoptosis are the key research objects; from 1 week to several weeks (chronic phase), behavioral and molecular tests are combined to comprehensively assess motor and cognitive recovery and decode molecular mechanisms of neural remodeling.

In addition, Cloud-Clone owns mature experimental systems for anxiety, depression, epilepsy and brain tumors. Supported by equipment including elevated plus maze, forced swimming apparatus and in vivo imaging systems, it precisely quantifies specific phenotypic indicators such as emotional behaviors, seizure severity and intracranial tumor proliferation.

Closed-Loop One-Stop Full-Chain CRO Services Covering Entire Preclinical R&D Cycle

Rather than merely providing animal modeling or single detection services, Cloud-Clone's CRO business delivers complete technical support throughout the whole preclinical new drug development cycle, with core strengths divided into three major modules:

First, customized protocol design and model selection. Rejecting rigid template-based experimental design, technical specialists communicate deeply with clients regarding drug targets and R&D demands to tailor optimal animal models, administration cycles and detection indicators, ensuring research protocols are scientific and compliant with drug application requirements.

Second, standardized experimental execution and multi-dimensional data collection. Equipped with senior microsurgery operators, all procedures follow strict standardized operating procedures (SOPs) to guarantee stable animal models and reproducible experimental outcomes. The platform integrates behavioral, imaging, histopathological and molecular biological technologies to simultaneously collect multi-layer quantitative data covering macroscopic behaviors and microscopic tissues, forming complete pharmacodynamic evidence chains.

Third, in-depth mechanism interpretation and standardized report delivery. Beyond verifying therapeutic efficacy of test drugs, high-end technologies including Western Blot, qPCR, immunofluorescence and single-cell sequencing are applied to explore key signaling pathways and target cells regulated by drugs, clarifying molecular mechanisms of drug action and delivering professional research reports with coherent logic and detailed data.

Supported by an integrated industrial chain covering independent reagent R&D and preclinical pharmacodynamic evaluation, long-term technical accumulation in the brain disease segment and an international quality management system, Cloud-Clone Wuhan consistently provides efficient, stable and highly credible customized CRO services for global research entities. This full-chain, specialized and customized service model for segmented tracks effectively cuts time and capital costs of brain drug R&D and guarantees data quality, while pioneering a new direction for professional development of the preclinical CRO industry. Through integration of segmented technical resources, it drives brain disease research from tough trials to efficient breakthroughs, empowers global medical researchers to overcome medical puzzles of brain disorders, and safeguards human neurological health with biotechnology.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. specializes in the research, development and production of immunoassay reagents and biomedical research solutions. Focusing on antibody engineering, multi-index detection technology and cross-platform product compatibility, the company delivers research tools supporting precision medicine and advanced biomedical research worldwide.

Its core product and service portfolio includes proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, multi-factor cytokine detection kits and professional CRO services, covering diversified demands in biomedical research and related fields.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.cloud-clone.com

Contact Information

Tel: 001-832-538-0970, 0086-27-8425-9552Email: mail@cloud-clone.com, sales@cloud-clone.us

Social Media Accounts:

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SOURCE: Cloud-Clone Corp. (CCC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/deeply-cultivating-brain-disease-sector-cloud-clone-wuhan-forges-new-edges-in-cro-ser-1180106