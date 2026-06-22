Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Builds Contract Manufacturing Orderbook to Over 25 Million Units; Division Positioned to Generate Over $10 Million in Recurring Annual Profit

Cumulative orderbook of over 25 million units secured through wholly owned subsidiary Cana Laboratories across multiple EU and international partners.

secured through wholly owned subsidiary Cana Laboratories across multiple EU and international partners. Multi-year agreements extending up to 10 years provide recurring revenue and long-term cash flow visibility.

provide recurring revenue and long-term cash flow visibility. Diversified across nine therapeutic categories , reducing dependence on any single product or partner.

, reducing dependence on any single product or partner. Produced at Cana's 54,000 sq. ft., EU-GMP-licensed, EMA-certified Athens facility, following an approximately $5.5 million upgrade program and a new ACG capsule-filling line.

Athens facility, following an approximately $5.5 million upgrade program and a new ACG capsule-filling line. Division expected to generate over $10 million in recurring annual profit at full capacity.

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today provided a consolidated summary of the contract manufacturing orderbook secured through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories S.A. ("Cana").





Cana has secured a cumulative orderbook of more than 25 million units across agreements with multiple pharmaceutical and wellness partners, comprising various formats including vials, packs, bottles, capsules, and pessaries, and spanning a broad range of therapeutic categories under multi-year terms extending up to ten years.

Cana operates its wholly owned, 54,000-square-foot Athens manufacturing facility, licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), enabling it to produce pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices for the European Union and international markets.

The Company has invested approximately $5.5 million in upgrading and modernizing the facility - including new machinery, equipment, IT infrastructure, and quality management systems - and recently inaugurated a new, state-of-the-art ACG capsule-filling production line that further expands its capabilities and capacity. At full capacity, the contract manufacturing division is positioned to generate over $10 million in recurring annual profit.

Contract Manufacturing Orderbook Summary

Cana's contract manufacturing orders include, among others:

Partner Products / Therapeutic Areas Volume Term Provident Pharmaceuticals DE3-SOLE, MIOREL, CALCIFOLIN, DEXA-DOSE, Miorelique, BE Union F.C., CERTORUN - CNS, musculoskeletal, vitamin, oncology-support, anti-inflammatory 13,405,000 Up to 10 years Pharmex S.A. AMBITASOL (antiseptic); BETAFUSIN, BOTAFEX, BUDESODERM (dermatology) 4,360,000 Up to 5 years Verisfield S.A. VASCLOR GEST - women's health / reproductive 3,900,000 3 years Medical Pharmaquality MYCOFAGYL pessaries - women's health / gynaecology 3,000,000 annually Multi-year Humacology CBD products - wellness / medicinal cannabis Up to 500,000 Multi-year Nassington & Verisfield Gritse, Fungofort, Paco-4, dexamethasone, Foproct - multiple categories 253,657 (initial order) Larger multi-year contract under discussion Total Over 25,000,000 Up to 10 years

The orderbook spans central nervous system, musculoskeletal, dermatological, vitamin, anti-inflammatory, oncology-support, women's health, antiseptic, and wellness categories, reducing dependence on any single product or partner.

The Company views contract manufacturing as a high-margin, recurring-revenue segment that provides strong, long-term cash flow visibility, including contracts extending up to ten years with established partners.

Contract manufacturing is a central element of Cosmos Health's vertically integrated model. The same EU-licensed facility that produces the Company's proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands also provides contract manufacturing (CMO) services to third-party partners, allowing Cosmos Health to maximize facility utilization, spread fixed costs across a larger production base, and generate incremental high-margin revenue while retaining control over the quality, cost, and supply of its own products.

With current agreements using only a portion of available capacity, the Company continues to pursue additional contracts and is evaluating further expansion.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Cana's contract manufacturing division is a core pillar of our long-term growth strategy, generating high-margin, recurring revenue with strong cash flow visibility through multi-year agreements - some extending up to ten years - with established partners. Each order builds a stable, predictable revenue base while diversifying our orderbook across multiple products and therapeutic areas. By continuing to upgrade and modernize our European GMP-certified infrastructure and capacity, we are well-positioned to keep securing new contracts and accelerate the growth of this high-margin segment, while supporting the production of our own proprietary brands."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

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