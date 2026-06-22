EcoFlow has unveiled a raft of new products for the European market at a launch event that put backwards compatibility and AI-powered energy management high on the agenda. The manufacturer has brought a new residential energy storage product, commercial and industrial (C&I) battery, plug-in storage range, and updated energy management system to The Smarter E exhibition in Munich. EcoFlow introduced its new Ocean 2 8 kWh battery, which is compatible with existing PowerOcean and Ocean 2 systems. EcoFlow's Ocean 2 range now comprises three-phase and single-phase options and has scalable capacity ...

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