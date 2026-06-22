Iterable fuels success in Activation and Delivery through collaboration with Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Iterable, the AI customer engagement platform, today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a Leader in the Activation and Delivery category in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise. Iterable was identified in Snowflake's report as a leader in Activation and Delivery for enabling real-time customer engagement, personalization, and cross-channel activation powered by governed data.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate-from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are enabling AI to move beyond assistance to decisioning and action across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

Earlier this quarter, Snowflake also elevated Iterable to the AI Data Cloud Products Elite Partner Tier, the highest tier in this category, recognizing its expanded role within the Snowflake ecosystem and deepened alignment in enabling enterprise-scale customer engagement and activation use cases.

"Enterprise brands don't have time for data pipelines that slow them down. Iterable is built to eliminate that gap-turning governed data into real-time, cross-channel action at the scale the world's leading brands demand," said Samya DasSarma, Chief Technology Officer at Iterable. "Being recognized as a Leader by Snowflake validates what our customers already know-when data and activation work together, engagement becomes a growth engine."

Iterable's collaboration with Snowflake continues to expand around governed data activation and real-time personalization. By leveraging Smart Ingest and Secure Data Sharing, joint customers achieve seamless, two-way data flows that eliminate complex pipelines, empowering marketers to independently access data and eliminate silos to unlock comprehensive analytics across the organization while accelerating the ability to orchestrate cross-channel journeys, personalize communications, and improve marketing performance.

"Iterable is helping enterprises close the gap between data and activation by operationalizing real-time customer engagement directly on top of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Their leadership in the Activation and Delivery category reflects strong momentum in enabling marketers to activate governed data for more responsive, intelligent customer experiences."

Together, Snowflake and Iterable are helping organizations move toward a more unified marketing architecture-where governed data, AI, and activation work seamlessly across the customer lifecycle.

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here.

About Iterable

Iterable is the AI customer engagement platform built for enterprise scale, loved by teams, and trusted by global brands like Calm, HelloFresh, Penguin Random House, PGA of America, Redfin, and Square. It transforms data into action, powering intelligent, personalized experiences across every channel to drive measurable growth. Iterable gives teams the speed to move, the governance to stay in control, and the flexibility to continuously optimize performance at scale. With Iterable, customer engagement isn't just a tactic it's a growth engine. Learn more at www.iterable.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622020451/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Kopulsky

press@iterable.com