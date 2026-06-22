Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Nilesh Patel, Head of Distribution, Canada, First Trust Canada ("First Trust" or the "Company"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their new ETF:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF (TSX: SGRD)





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First Trust Portfolios Canada continues to provide Canadian investors innovative thematic investment solutions at a time when thematic ETFs are experiencing significant growth as investors look to diversify and grow their portfolios outside of traditional passive investing. They believe a focus on specific thematic areas like smart grid infrastructure has the potential to provide better growth and diversification to existing portfolios.

Electric grids around the world were built when electricity needs were simpler and demand for power was significantly lower. That has changed dramatically and the demand for power is anticipated to reach unprecedented levels. The smart grid is a renovation of the electricity supply chain, which is designed to modernize how we produce, transport, use and store energy. It may transform the current electric power grid just as the internet revolutionized communications. SGRD invests in companies that derive revenue from smart grid, electric infrastructure and/or other grid-related activities.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA"), portfolio advisor to the fund, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately U.S.$342 billion as of April 30, 2026 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts, representing one of the largest investment fund providers globally. Celebrating their 35th year anniversary in May, FTA now has offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and Singapore.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange