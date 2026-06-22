BLUETTI: Stay Charged Anywhere in Europe: Prime Day 2026 Power Guide

PARIS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With late-May heatwaves already pushing temperatures above 30°C across Europe, summer 2026 is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record. Whether you're traveling, working outdoors, or preparing for unexpected blackouts, reliable electricity is becoming an essential part of summer comfort.

As the Amazon Prime Day 2026 is dropping deals on Solar Generators, you can get well prepared on a smart budget. Here is your guide to staying comfortable and energy-independent amid summer heat wherever you are.

Portable power stations have become a must-have for modern outdoor lifestyles. From camping trips and hiking adventures to beach days and sailing excursions, they keep phones, laptops, fans, portable fridges, and other essentials running wherever you go. At home, they serve as silent, fume-free backup power during outages and can even pair with solar panels to help reduce electricity bills.

For weekend camping, cycling tours, and remote working, the BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 offers an ideal balance of portability and performance. Weighing only 11.5kg, it delivers 1,800W of output through nine outlets and features a 10ms UPS to keep important devices running without interruption. Need more power? The Elite 200 V2 boosts output to 2,600W, enough to run a portable air conditioner, while providing long runtimes for fans, fridges, and other summer essentials. Both models support fast solar charging through advanced MPPT technology.

For longer RV journeys, vanlife adventures, and sailing trips, larger-capacity solutions offer greater freedom. The Elite 300, recognized as the world's smallest 3kWh portable power station, packs 3,014Wh of capacity into a remarkably compact design. Its 2,400W inverter and dedicated 12V/30A RV port easily power coffee makers, refrigerators, and diesel heaters on the road.

For users with higher energy demands, the Apex 300 delivers 3,840W of output and a modular, expandable design. It can be recharged from EV charging stations, campground hookups, or a vehicle through the Charger 2, which combines alternator and solar charging for up to 1,200W of input while traveling.

Homeowners looking for reliable backup power can turn to the Elite 400. With nearly 4kWh of storage and 2,600W of output, it can keep refrigerators, medical devices, and household essentials running during outages. Its telescopic handle and durable wheels make it easy to move between the home, garden, workshop, or jobsite.

This Prime Day, invest in reliable power for every adventure and every emergency. Discover the latest BLUETTI deals and enjoy an extra 5% discount with code PRNEWS5.

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