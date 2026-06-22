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WKN: A2QB38 | ISIN: US8334451098 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Q5
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 17:36
204,00 Euro
+1,24 % +2,50
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 16:58 Uhr
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Piano Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Piano fuels success in Marketing Analytics & Measurement through collaboration with Snowflake AI Data Cloud

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piano today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a Leader in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise. Piano was identified in Snowflake's report as a leader in the Marketing Analytics & Measurement for "unifying customer data and behavioral analytics on the Snowflake Data Cloud to enable real-time segmentation, AI-powered insights, and personalized customer experiences."

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate-from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are enabling AI to move beyond assistance to decisioning and action across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"We are delighted to be named a Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report, which reveals which technologies use AI to help businesses extract maximum value from their data. Our partnership with Snowflake is built on this theme, and together our tools deliver better insights that grow revenue," said Nick Worth, CEO at Piano.

Through the Snowflake partnership, Piano helps unify data and customer metrics in real-time, so shared customers can continually optimize for better performance. Piano's suite of easy-to-use tools layer onto a company's own data, helping create a data-driven culture that breaks down silos and allows everyone across the organization to pull data.

"This is the fifth year in a row that Piano has earned a spot as a Leader in our report. What sets Piano apart in marketing and analysis is their ability to build directly on the data layer, operate seamlessly from it, and leverage modern data sharing in real time while prioritizing data quality and privacy," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake.

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here.

About Piano

Piano is the digital analytics and subscription management platform that empowers businesses to understand their audience, orchestrate journeys, and grow revenue. Its market-leading subscription tools enable clients to engage, acquire and retain paying customers, while Piano Analytics delivers clean, compliant data with AI-powered insights for smarter decision-making. The company serves a global client base including the BBC, Deutsche Telekom, Crédit Agricole, Nikkei, The Telegraph, and the Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit piano.io.

Contact information

Emily Riley
emily@rileystrategic.com
914-330-1128


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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