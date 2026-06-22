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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 17:00 Uhr
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A Bordeaux that's breaking new ground: Mouton Cadet Rouge, Fair for Life certified

BORDEAUX, France, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Mouton Cadet reaches a defining milestone. In its first full year across the Canadian and French markets, its flagship wine, Mouton Cadet Rouge, Fair for Life certified, confirms a strong belief: responsibility and performance can go hand in hand.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/mouton-cadet/9404751-en-fair-for-life-certified-mouton-cadet-rouge-posts-growth-canada-france-2025

With 2.5 million bottles sold, nearly $260,000 generated to support collective projects, and solid growth across two key markets, the results speak for themselves. Commitment is no longer a promise - it's a driver.

Since its creation in 1930 by Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Mouton Cadet has embodied a pioneering vision of Bordeaux wine: bringing people together, passing on knowledge, and championing the work of winegrowers. Nearly a century later, this vision takes on new momentum through Fair for Life certification, in place since the 2022 vintage.

At the heart of this approach is a community of 90 committed winegrowers, cultivating nearly 1,200 hectares and supported every step of the way. Here, commitment translates into concrete action: multi-year contracts, purchase prices above market average, and tailored technical support. A long-term relationship built on trust and fairness.

On the environmental front, the transformation is just as tangible. 100% of the vineyards are certified at the highest level of the French Haute Valeur Environnementale standard, while 30% are farmed organically or in conversion. A gradual, supported transition reflecting a shared ambition: building a more resilient viticulture.

But it is perhaps through its tangible impact that the model truly proves its strength. Thanks to the development fund, financed by 1% of sales, winegrowers become drivers of change. The projects supported in 2025 directly address key industry challenges:

  • optimizing production costs through bespoke tools
  • adapting to climate change with the first trials of resistant grape varieties
  • passing on expertise to younger generations
  • exploring new agronomic practices

Initiatives driven collectively, voted on by the winegrowers themselves, and firmly rooted in real-world needs.

In-market performance further validates the model. In France, despite a declining market, Mouton Cadet has strengthened its leadership, reaching nearly 19% market share. In Canada, the certified cuvée is driving a return to double-digit growth. Strong signals reflecting a deeper shift in consumer expectations.

And what's next? The momentum is only just beginning. The 2024 vintage will launch in Canada by year-end, followed by a 2025 vintage that will also carry the certification. At the same time, standards will continue to rise, with reinforced audits and ever more demanding criteria.

Beyond the numbers, Mouton Cadet is charting a path - towards a more collective, transparent and committed Bordeaux. A clear ambition: to inspire the entire industry and demonstrate that a responsible model can also be a high-performing one.

Press Contact:

Communication Department
communication@bphr.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997199/Mouton_Cadet.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997198/Mouton_Cadet.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739028/6007432/Mouton_Cadet_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-bordeaux-thats-breaking-new-ground-mouton-cadet-rouge-fair-for-life-certified-302806499.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.