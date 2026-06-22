Salinas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Reservoir announced that Nicola Kerslake has joined the firm as general partner following Reservoir's acquisition of the agriculture finance and data platform: Contain, Inc. Kerslake will chair Reservoir VC's investment committee and lead its due diligence and underwriting functions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

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Key Takeaways:

Reservoir announced that Nicola Kerslake has joined the firm as general partner following Reservoir's acquisition of the agriculture finance and data platform: Contain, Inc.

The transaction marks Reservoir's first acquisition and adds a new layer to its value creation model for startups.

By adding Contain's marketplace, underwriting, financing experience and market intelligence capabilities, Reservoir is expanding how it can help startups move from pilot to commercial scale.

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ABOUT RESERVOIR:

Reservoir is an agricultural innovation center and venture capital fund focused on helping agtech startups succeed where agriculture happens--in the field. Reservoir Farms are the world's first on-farm robotics innovation centers, starting in the Salinas Valley and expanding to other key regions across California and the American West. Reservoir VC backs startups solving real problems in high-value crops and the rugged physical AI stack. By combining R&D space, hands-on grower input, and early-stage capital, Reservoir helps turn promising ideas into tools for the growers who feed the world. Learn more at https://reservoir.co.

Source: Reservoir

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302348

Source: Reservoir