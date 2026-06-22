Fire Help Center: Fourth of July Is One of the Deadliest Days for Wildfires - Here's What You Need to Know

As 2026 shapes up to be one of the most severe wildfire seasons in recent memory, Fire Help Center urges Americans to celebrate this Independence Day safely.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / With the Fourth of July approaching, Fire Help Center is raising the alarm about one of the most overlooked wildfire risks of the year: Independence Day itself. Research shows that nearly twice as many wildfires are recorded on July Fourth as on almost any other day in the country. With 2026 already tracking nearly double last year's acreage burned at the same point in the season, the stakes have never been higher.

The July Fourth Wildfire Problem Is Bigger Than Most People Realize

Fireworks are one of the leading causes of human-ignited wildfires in the United States. Between 1980 and 2016, fireworks sparked more than 11,000 wildland fires, with nearly 63% of those occurring during the two-week window surrounding the Fourth of July. On a typical Independence Day, fireworks account for two out of every five reported fires - more than any other single cause.

The danger doesn't end at midnight. Research shows that fireworks-caused wildfire ignitions are actually higher on July 5th than on July 3rd, as people exhaust their remaining fireworks in the days following the holiday.

2026 Makes This Independence Day Especially Dangerous

This year's holiday falls during what is already shaping up to be an exceptionally active fire season. By mid-May, U.S. wildfires had burned nearly 1.9 million acres - roughly double the 1 million acres burned at the same point in 2025.

Drought conditions and dried-out vegetation have created conditions where a single errant spark can trigger a fast-moving, destructive fire nationwide. AccuWeather has forecast between 5.5 and 8 million total acres burned across the U.S. in 2026, well above last year's 5.1 million.

What Families Should Know Before Celebrating

Fire Help Center urges all Americans - especially those in or near high-risk areas - to take the following precautions this Independence Day:

Check your local ordinances. Many counties and municipalities prohibit consumer fireworks entirely, particularly during drought conditions. Violations on federal public lands can result in fines of up to $5,000 and up to six months in jail.

Never use consumer fireworks near dry vegetation. Grass, brush, and shrubs can ignite from a single ember, especially in dry or windy conditions.

Soak your used fireworks thoroughly. Submerge spent fireworks and duds in a bucket of water for at least 15-20 minutes before disposing of them. Never attempt to relight a dud.

Have water and a fire extinguisher on hand. Conditions can change quickly, and having suppression resources nearby can prevent a small spark from becoming a neighborhood emergency.

Consider attending a professional show. Community fireworks displays conducted by licensed pyrotechnicians are significantly safer than backyard fireworks and remain the most reliable way to celebrate without fire risk.

If a Fire Damages Your Property

For families who have already been affected by wildfires this season, or who are impacted in the weeks ahead, understanding your legal rights is a critical first step. Many wildfire victims are unaware that they may be entitled to pursue compensation for property damage, personal injury, and financial losses - particularly when a fire is caused by negligence, utility infrastructure failure, or illegal fireworks use.

Fire Help Center offers free, no-obligation case reviews for wildfire victims across the country. The organization connects affected individuals with experienced wildfire attorneys who can help determine whether they can file a wildfire lawsuit and what that process looks like.

About Fire Help Center: Fire Help Center provides resources and support for wildfire victims across the United States, including educational guides, legal information, and free case reviews. For more information, call (866) 866-0753 or visit firehelpcenter.com.

Contact:

Fire Help Center

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(866) 866-0753

https://www.firehelpcenter.com/

connect@firehelpcenter.com

SOURCE: Fire Help Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/fourth-of-july-is-one-of-the-deadliest-days-for-wildfires-heres-what-you-need-1180237