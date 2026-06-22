Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: How to Start a Beverage Company: Fast Moving Consumer Goods Launches Weekly Webinar for Founders, Investors, and CPG Professionals

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (GGII) today announced the launch of its weekly live webinar series, designed to help founders, investors, and operators navigate one of the most searched and fastest-growing topics in consumer products: how to start a beverage company.

As the global FMCG sector undergoes rapid transformation driven by artificial intelligence, evolving consumer expectations, and new distribution models, the webinar aims to provide real-world insights into beverage development, formulation, scaling, and sales strategies. The event will take place Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST, and is open to the public via registration:

https://go.fmcgstock.com/webinar

Answering the Industry's Most Important Question

How do you start a successful beverage company in today's market?

Starting a beverage brand today requires far more than just a great idea. According to Fast Moving Consumer Goods, success comes from combining product innovation, strong formulation, brand positioning, distribution strategy, and access to capital.

The FMCG webinar will break this process down into actionable steps, including:

Identifying high-growth beverage categories and consumer demand signals

Developing a commercially viable formulation and supply chain

Building a brand that resonates with modern consumers

Leveraging platforms like TikTok and digital retail for beverage sales

Scaling distribution across retail, ecommerce, and direct-to-consumer channels

Understanding pricing strategies and margin structures

Securing investor interest in early-stage beverage startups

"Too many founders underestimate how complex it is to launch and scale a beverage company," said Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder and CEO of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "This webinar is designed to simplify that journey by giving entrepreneurs and investors a clear roadmap-from concept to shelf."

A Real-Time Look at an Industry in Transformation

The timing of this webinar series reflects a broader shift across the FMCG landscape. Beverage startups are increasingly benefiting from:

AI-powered consumer insights and demand forecasting

Faster product development and formulation cycles

The rise of functional beverages targeting health, wellness, and performance

New distribution models that reduce reliance on traditional retail

Direct engagement with consumers through digital platforms

At the same time, competition has intensified, making education and strategic execution more critical than ever.

FMCG's weekly webinar series addresses these challenges by offering live, practical guidance tailored specifically to beverage founders, operators, and investors.

What Attendees Will Gain

Participants in the webinar will gain access to high-level strategic insights and practical execution frameworks, including:

Emerging CPG and beverage investment opportunities

The role of social commerce and TikTok in beverage sales growth

Retail and ecommerce transformation trends

Consumer behavior shifts and pricing dynamics

Brand-building strategies that drive awareness and loyalty

Beverage formulation and supply chain considerations

Scaling from startup to national distribution

This session is ideal for anyone asking not just how to start a beverage company, but also how to grow, fund, and scale it successfully in today's environment.

Part of a Larger FMCG Ecosystem

The webinar is a core component of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.'s broader mission: to build the largest ecosystem supporting consumer goods founders, executives, and investors.

Through its platform, FMCG provides:

Access to a 40,000+ member LinkedIn community of CPG leaders

Mentorship and coaching programs

Monthly masterminds and networking opportunities

A dedicated incubator supporting emerging brands

Strategic insights across beverage development, CPG sales, and distribution

"Our goal is to democratize access to knowledge in the FMCG space," added Piancone. "Whether you are launching your first beverage or scaling your tenth brand, we want to help you move faster and smarter."

Webinar Details

Event: FMCGStock.com Weekly Webinar

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

Registration: https://go.fmcgstock.com/webinar

Replays: (121) Fast Moving Consumer Goods Inc - YouTube

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. is a nationwide platform dedicated to helping founders, celebrities, CEOs, and medical professionals launch, formulate, manufacture, and scale consumer packaged goods brands. With one of the largest communities of FMCG leaders in the United States, FMCG provides education, mentorship, and strategic support across all stages of brand development. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Oson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-to-start-a-beverage-company-fast-moving-consumer-goods-launc-1180093