Mesothelioma Veterans Center: New Veterans' Benefits Legislation Moves Forward - Mesothelioma Veterans Stand to Gain

Bills Including H.R. 6047 Pass House, Offering Financial Increases Expanded Support for Veterans and Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / A series of sweeping veterans' benefit bills, including H.R. 6047, passed the U.S. House of Representatives in late spring 2026 and now await action in the Senate.

If enacted into law, the legislation would deliver cost-of-living increases to VA benefits for surviving family members and expand financial support for disabled veterans, including those suffering from service-related illnesses such as mesothelioma.

The Mesothelioma Veterans Center is helping raise awareness about the new laws and to support veterans and families impacted by asbestos-related cancers.

What the Legislation Would Do

H.R. 6047 and the accompanying package of veterans' benefit bills represent some of the most comprehensive updates to military survivor and disability compensation in recent years.

Key provisions of H.R. 6047 include:

Additional Aid and Attendance (A&A) payouts: If the bill passes, the VA will provide an additional $10,000 yearly to veterans who need A&A due to service-related conditions like mesothelioma.

Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) increases: Surviving spouses, children, and dependents of veterans who died from service-connected conditions would receive cost-of-living increases adjustments to DIC payments that better reflect the rising cost of living.

More disability compensation : Veterans with a 100% disability rating, including those battling terminal diagnoses such as mesothelioma, would see meaningful increases to their monthly compensation.

VA home loan coverage: This bill will make it easier for reservists and members of the National Guard to get home loans.

H.R. 6047 received bipartisan support from members of the House of Representatives, passing in May 2026. It currently awaits a decision by the Senate.

Why New Legislation Matters for Mesothelioma Veterans

Many U.S. veterans develop mesothelioma directly as a result of asbestos exposure that occurred during military service. For severely disabled veterans and families impacted by mesothelioma, these bills may offer support during an otherwise difficult time.

Many veterans with mesothelioma are diagnosed when the cancer is in a late stage, and the prognosis is often unfavorable - placing a heavy burden on them and their families. This is why filing for VA benefits is so important.

"A lot of those benefits that accrue when you have a 100% disability are things that can benefit the spouse or other family members while they still have the veteran with them, or later on down the road," said Major Jonathan Nelson (Ret), a spokesperson for the Mesothelioma Veterans Center.

While veterans with mesothelioma often qualify for maximum VA benefits, critics say the disability payments haven't kept up with inflation or account for all the expenses of caregiving. New bills like H.R. 6047 aim to change that.

What's Next for the New VA Legislation

With House passage secured, the bills now move to the Senate, where committee review and a floor vote are required before any can become law.

Veterans' advocacy organizations across the country are urging constituents to contact their senators and press for timely action before the legislative session concludes.

The Mesothelioma Veterans Center will closely monitor H.R. 6047 and other related bills and provide updates as needed so U.S. veterans and their families can more easily get care.

Supporting Veterans With Mesothelioma

The Mesothelioma Veterans Center is dedicated to helping U.S. veterans and their families navigate the medical, legal, and financial challenges associated with a mesothelioma diagnosis.

The organization provides guidance on:

Exploring treatment options

Filing for VA benefits for free

Understanding legal rights for asbestos exposure

As bills like H.R. 6047 work to change and expand available VA benefits for veterans, the Mesothelioma Veterans Center will be there to support those diagnosed.

Mesothelioma Veterans Center

Major Jonathan Nelson (Ret)

(855) 956-3619

jonathan@mesotheliomaveterans.org

1330 Boylston Street, Suite 400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Veterans Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-veterans-benefits-legislation-moves-forward-mesothelioma-veterans-stand-to-1180248