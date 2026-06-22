HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - KEY HIGHLIGHTS- Revenue increased by 6.7% to HK$834.6 million- Gross profit grew by 12.5% to HK$465.5 million- Profit attributable to equity shareholders increased by 1.9% to HK$201.1 million amidst a notable increase in strategic investments- Recommended a final dividend of HK7.35 cents per share- Sustained momentum from core proprietary Chinese medicine brands, including Po Chai Pills, Flying Eagle Woodlok Medicated Oil, and Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills- Solid double-digit growth in Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score (a genomic assay kit for early-stage breast cancer)- Continued progress in cross-border e-commerce and digital transformation initiativeJBM (Healthcare) Limited ("JBM Healthcare" or the "Company" Stock Code: 2161, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading branded healthcare products marketer and distributor in Hong Kong, today announced the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2026 ("FY2026" or the "Reporting Year").JBM Healthcare delivered resilient performance in FY2026 amid a gradually recovering Hong Kong retail market. The Group's branded healthcare business recorded a 6.7% year-on-year increase in revenue to HK$834.6 million. Gross profit rose 12.5% to HK$465.5 million, driven by an integrated product mix along with operational agility. Consolidated profit attributable to equity shareholders grew 1.9% to HK$201.1 million, amidst a notable increase in strategic investments in terms of business acquisitions and brand-focused media advertising campaigns.This steady growth was underpinned by the strong performance of the Group's core proprietary Chinese medicines portfolio, effective brand management, and strategic initiatives, including the integration of Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills (). The results demonstrate the resilience of the Group's business model and its ability to capture structural healthcare trends - such as rising health awareness, an ageing population, and growing demand for preventive care - while navigating a dynamic consumer environment.Operational Excellence across Core SegmentsThe proprietary Chinese medicines segment recorded notable growth of 15.5%, led by flagship brand Po Chai Pills (), which benefited from the successful launch of a new sachet pack. The launch of this line extension is backed by impactful marketing campaigns featuring Louis Koo (), along with an expanded usage indication. Flying Eagle Woodlok Medicated Oil () consolidated its market position through integrated brand-building initiatives and celebrity endorsement. The successful integration of Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills () marked a key milestone, enhancing the Group's portfolio in women's wellness.In the branded medicines segment, Ho Chai Kung () maintained solid growth momentum through sustained marketing initiatives, celebrity partnerships, and high-profile sponsorships.The health and wellness products segment saw portfolio optimisation, resulting in an overall revenue decline, offset by robust double-digit growth in Oncotype DX, which continued to gain traction among early-stage breast cancer patients seeking precision genomic testing.Advancing Digital and Cross-Border InitiativesThe Group made steady progress in cross-border e-commerce, with flagship brands performing well on major platforms. Along with expanded offerings of concentrated Chinese medicine granules, the Group advanced its digital transformation efforts through the launch of a new 24/7 online ordering platform for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics under its Chinese medicine granules (CCMG) business, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.Mr. Derek Sum, Chairman and CEO of JBM Healthcare, commented: 'In a gradually recovering yet still cautious retail environment, we delivered steady financial results while making meaningful progress on our strategic priorities. Our flagship brands continued to enjoy strong consumer trust, and we successfully integrated Tin Hee Tong into our proprietary Chinese medicines portfolio. We also advanced key initiatives in digital healthcare and cross-border e-commerce.''Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities for our proprietary Chinese medicines business, which continues to be a key contributor to the Group's long-term development. Supported by favourable demographic and policy trends in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, we remain confident in the growth prospects of the consumer healthcare sector. With a portfolio of well-trusted brands, along with a disciplined execution of the growth strategies, we are well-poised to realize the underlying potential of our brands, thereby maximizing value for our shareholders.'About JBM (Healthcare) LimitedStock Code: 2161)JBM Healthcare is a Hong Kong-based company that markets and distributes branded healthcare products across Greater China, Southeast Asia, and other select countries. The Group is a distinctive player in the sector with marketing expertise and heritage in pharmaceuticals that prioritises product efficacy and quality to meet consumers' healthcare needs. As a renowned healthcare brand operator in Hong Kong, the Group carries a wide-ranging portfolio of branded healthcare products comprising branded medicines, proprietary Chinese medicines, and health and wellness products, which include well-recognised household brands such as Po Chai Pills, Ho Chai Kung Tji Thung San, Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills, Contractubex, Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil, Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil, Saplingtan, Shiling Oil and Konsodona Medicated Oil. JBM Healthcare has been a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 27 May 2021. For more details about JBM Healthcare, please visit: www.jbmhealthcare.com.hkFor media inquiries, please contact:Strategic Financial Relations LimitedVicky Lee Tel: (852) 2864 4834 Email: vicky.lee@sprg.com.hkRachel Ko Tel: (852) 2114 2370 Email: rachel.ko@sprg.com.hkSource: JBM (Healthcare) LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.