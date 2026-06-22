Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Names Chris and Nicole Remington as 2026 Seattle HALO Project Recipients

Puyallup Couple Recognized for Their Resilience, Service and Unwavering Commitment to Their Community Following an Unimaginable Year of Loss and Recovery

AUBURN, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation has announced Chris and Nicole Remington of Puyallup as the 2026 recipients of the Seattle HALO Project, the company's annual initiative that provides a deserving homeowner with a new roof at no cost.

The HALO Project was created to recognize individuals and families who embody service, perseverance and compassion in the face of adversity. This year's recipients exemplify all three.

For the Remington family, the past two years have brought extraordinary hardship. In March 2024, Nicole experienced the devastating loss of her son, Anthony Marvel. Just months later, in August 2024, Chris suffered life-threatening injuries in an industrial propane incident while working as a propane tank inspector.

Despite the profound challenges they have faced, the couple has remained steadfast in their dedication to others.

"Chris and Nicole's story moved all of us," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "They have endured tremendous loss and hardship, yet they continue showing up for their community with grace, generosity and resilience. The HALO Project exists for families like the Remingtons, and we are honored to provide them with a safe, reliable roof and a reminder that their community stands beside them."

A longtime (past) vice president of the Western Washington Baseball Umpires Association and a Washington State High School Coaches Association CJ Mitchell award winner/Hall of Fame umpire, Chris has spent decades serving the local baseball community, officiating thousands of games throughout the Tacoma area. Even as he continues to undergo surgeries and navigate a lengthy recovery process, he remains committed to coaching the Seattle Cheney Studs, a local semi-professional baseball team, and working whenever his health permits.

According to family members, Chris was severely injured after a propane tank unexpectedly ignited during a routine work procedure. Because of his commitment to safety protocols and the quick actions of those on the scene, his life was saved. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where he received treatment from one of the nation's premier burn units and began what continues to be a long road to recovery.

Nicole, meanwhile, has become known throughout the South Sound business community for her tireless support of local businesses and entrepreneurs. Through her active involvement in BNI and other networking organizations, she has dedicated countless hours to helping others succeed, often putting the needs of others before her own.

The Remingtons were nominated by members of the community who described them as "pillars of the community" whose compassion and generosity have touched countless lives. Amid mounting medical expenses and time away from work, the family also faced the need for a new roof on their Puyallup home.

Through the HALO Project, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation will provide the Remington family with a professionally installed roof, helping ease one burden as they continue their healing journey.

"One of the most rewarding parts of the HALO Project is witnessing a community come together around people who have quietly given so much of themselves," said Rzucidlo. "Chris and Nicole have spent years lifting up others. This is our opportunity to lift them up."

Since launching the HALO Project in Washington in 2018, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation has provided roof replacements to deserving homeowners facing extraordinary circumstances. The initiative reflects Guardian's belief that businesses have a responsibility to invest in the communities they serve and that even small acts of kindness can have a lasting impact. To learn more about Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation's insulation services or schedule an inspection, visit GuardianRoofing.com.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing, gutter, and insulation services throughout Washington and Oregon. Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, the company is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and ongoing team training. With more than 150 employees and a growing regional footprint, Guardian delivers comprehensive exterior solutions backed by strong warranties, ethical service practices, and a culture built on its core values of Family, Integrity, Victory, and Inspiration. Through community initiatives like the HALO Project, Guardian continues to give back to the communities it serves while setting the standard for service in the home improvement industry.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/guardian-roofing-gutters-and-insulation-names-chris-and-nicole-remingt-1180299