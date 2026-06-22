Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven platform for private alternative investments, today announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the "SPA") to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests of FavorPoint Capital, LLC ("FavorPoint"), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona (the "Transaction"). The SPA has been executed on the terms and conditions previously announced by the Company in connection with its binding letter of intent dated May 21, 2026 (the "LOI").

For full details of the Transaction terms, including the consideration, structure, and strategic rationale, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 21, 2026, available at: Parvis Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire FavorPoint Capital.

Closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. The necessary regulatory review processes are currently underway, including the FINRA Continuing Membership Application (CMA) process in connection with the proposed change of ownership of FavorPoint. There can be no assurance as to the timing of the receipt of such approvals or that all required approvals will be obtained. The Company will provide further updates as the process advances.

"The signing of the share purchase agreement with FavorPoint Capital marks the moment Parvis becomes a truly North American business," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "Our ambition has always been to build the leading marketplace where qualified investors and quality private investment opportunities find each other, wherever they may be. This transaction gives us the regulatory foundation to do exactly that, opening access to more than 33 million accredited investors in the United States while we grow a leading investment marketplace across North America, matching the right capital with the right opportunities in both markets."

About FavorPoint

FavorPoint Capital, LLC is a FINRA/SIPC member broker-dealer helping everyday accredited investors access professionally curated private real estate investments. The firm sources and filters American real estate opportunities, conducts rigorous multi-party diligence, negotiates investor-friendly terms where available, and facilitates deal-by-deal access to private placements offered through formal offering materials. The firm is supported by a seasoned compliance, financial operations, and broker-dealer infrastructure team with decades of experience across securities compliance, regulatory operations, and private placement execution.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The Company is registered as an exempt market dealer under NI 31-103 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS). For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: the completion of the proposed Transaction; receipt of TSXV and FINRA approvals; the integration of FavorPoint into the Parvis platform; the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the Transaction; and the Company's business plans and growth objectives. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of all conditions to closing; receipt of all required regulatory approvals; prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain required TSXV or FINRA approvals; adverse market conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and risks associated with the real estate, alternative investment, and technology industries in general. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302377

Source: Parvis Invest Inc.