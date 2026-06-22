IPinfo today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake as a Data Identity "One to Watch" in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate-from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"AI systems that act on data are only as good as the signals underneath them," said Paul Heywood, Co-CEO of IPinfo. "The quality of the decision is entirely determined by the quality of the data feeding it. Through Snowflake, our high fidelity IP data sits directly inside the pipelines where those real-time decisions are being made; not as an afterthought, but as the foundation."

That IP data foundation is built on measurement rather than assumption, taking an evidence based approach to creating context. Unlike legacy IP datasets derived from static registries, IPinfo continuously observes and verifies internet behavior through ProbeNet, its proprietary internet measurement platform.

IPinfo's datasets are available natively through the Snowflake Marketplace, making internet intelligence a foundational data layer within modern MarTech and AdTech infrastructure. As advertising and audience workflows become increasingly automated, organizations need enrichment data they can trust to drive impact, and that powers downstream systems with accurate, verified internet context.

IPinfo's wide range of data, from geolocation to residential proxy detection, enables teams to improve targeting precision, strengthen fraud prevention models, meet compliance requirements, and build AI decisioning pipelines grounded in actual internet behavior. The result is democratized access to powerful context that empowers users to make decisions they can defend.

"Organizations building AI-native marketing workflows need enrichment data that's accurate, validated, and ready to activate across automated pipelines," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "IPinfo brings trusted IP and network context into the Snowflake ecosystem, giving joint customers the internet intelligence layer their AI-driven applications depend on."

This means the signals flowing into AI enrichment layers and agentic systems reflect how the internet actually behaves today. As networks evolve, anonymization infrastructure shifts, and traffic patterns change, IPinfo's measurement-first approach ensures the data powering downstream decisioning stays trustworthy, current, and actionable.

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here.

About IPinfo

IPinfo is the internet data company, providing the world's most accurate IP data that delivers highly contextual metadata on each IP address, from geolocation and mobile carrier to privacy detection and proxies. IPinfo is trusted by more than 500,000 users, from developers to Fortune 500 companies, who use IP data to make smarter decisions, mitigate security risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive better customer experiences. IPinfo's robust and secure API processes more than 1 billion requests daily, with data also available through direct download and leading cloud platforms, all backed by a team of data experts who are committed to precision. Discover the power of better IP data at IPinfo.io.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Contact Name: Meghan Prichard

Email: meghan@ipinfo.io

Phone Number: 1 (800) 731-7893