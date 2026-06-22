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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 10:35
2,880 Euro
+0,70 % +0,020
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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2,8402,94017:42
2,8402,94017:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 18:22 Uhr
69 Leser
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Chery Group: FREELANDER 8 Demonstrates Global Safety and Quality Standards at Abu Dhabi Investment Forum

WUHU, China, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery Group's FREELANDER 8 was showcased at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum held at The Peninsula Shanghai, demonstrating a benchmark of premium quality for global markets, backed by a globally integrated R&D, manufacturing and quality control system. The forum brought together government representatives, business leaders, investors and international partners, providing an important platform for FREELANDER to engage with key stakeholders ahead of its upcoming Middle East brand launch.

20260617-203658

Image 1 - FREELANDER 8 at The Peninsula Shanghai

As the first strategic model under of the brand, FREELANDER 8 has been developed in accordance with mainstream international safety requirements and is engineered to meet the standards of five major global safety assessment programs: Euro NCAP, C-NCAP, ANCAP, Latin NCAP and ASEAN NCAP. From body structure development to comprehensive active and passive safety technologies, the vehicle has been designed to deliver a high level of protection for drivers and passengers across diverse driving environments.

Beyond safety and quality, FREELANDER 8 integrates advanced intelligent technologies developed for global users. An intelligent cockpit powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P chip provides seamless connectivity, intelligent interaction and enhanced digital experiences, while SIP (Super Intelligent Parking) offered in selected markets, extends the vehicle's intelligent mobility experience through remote parking and vehicle summon functions. Together, these technologies contribute to FREELANDER's Smart Confidence experience while enhancing convenience in everyday driving scenarios.

Whether delivering confident all-terrain capability across challenging road conditions or intelligent experiences for everyday mobility, quality remains the foundation of FREELANDER 8's competitiveness in global markets. Backed by a comprehensive global quality assurance system, the vehicle has undergone extensive validation, regulatory compliance testing and scenario-based assessments across multiple regions with more than 1,000 test vehicles deployed worldwide, helping ensure adaptability to different climates, road conditions and customer expectations.

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Image 2 - FREELANDER 8 on Winter Test

FREELANDER 8 will be manufactured at FREELANDER Super Factory at the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Intelligent Manufacturing Base in Changshu - a globally advanced manufacturing base with total investment exceeding USD 1.5 billion and an additional USD 440 million invested in smart manufacturing upgrades dedicated for FREELANDER.

As Jaguar Land Rover's first full-vehicle manufacturing facility outside the UK, the plant operates under globally aligned quality standards and advanced manufacturing processes. From body structure development and precision assembly to final quality inspection, FREELANDER 8 benefits from a manufacturing ecosystem designed to deliver consistent quality, reliability and long-term durability for customers worldwide.

Its appearance at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum not only demonstrates the strength of FREELANDER's global development, manufacturing and quality ecosystem, but also reflects the achievements of a long-term partnership and an innovative collaborative model that supports international growth and shared value creation. As preparations continue for the brand's upcoming Middle East launch, FREELANDER 8 demonstrates how British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom are being brought together through a globally integrated safety and quality system.

Vincent CHEN
freelander.international@mychery.com
https://www.cheryinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13a66412-97ef-456a-9cae-ec3d70d2c2fe
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb275ec6-8cb7-4800-9467-cd93a1863dff


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.