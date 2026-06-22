ZetrOZ Systems Introduces sam 3.0 Multi-hour Continuous Ultrasound Wearable Technology, The Next Evolution in Recovery

The inventors of sustained acoustic medicine unveil advancements in the clinically validated, FDA-cleared device that revolutionizes recovery from soft-tissue injuries for athletes and active people.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / ZetrOZ Systems , the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine, today announces the launch of sam 3.0, the latest evolution of its revolutionary wearable ultrasound device that has been clinically validated in more than 30 studies as accelerating healing and recovery from soft-tissue injuries.

Built on the technological foundation of the sam 2.0 device, the new device provides significant enhancements in battery performance, charging speed, user experience, and temperature regulation. It is designed for active people who need advanced, efficient recovery, including athletes, frontline workers, military personnel and geriatric patients.

Sustained acoustic medicine is high-frequency, long-duration ultrasound energy applied directly to injured tissue, reducing inflammation, increasing blood vessel diameter, and improving localized blood flow.

For more than a decade, peer-reviewed studies in leading journals have documented the effectiveness of the sam device in treating osteoarthritis and a wide range of soft-tissue injuries. The sam device is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for prescription home use.

"Sustained acoustic medicine and the sam device have changed how the medical and athletic training community perceives and treats soft-tissue injuries. Now, the next generation sam 3.0 device provides a significant advancement in wearable ultrasound therapy, with technological efficiencies that offers greater convenience and a more seamless treatment experience," said George K. Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

"We've designed and manufactured sam 3.0 for people who demand the most from recovery - the professional or recreational athletes who can't afford downtime from practices and games, the members of our military managing an injury sustained in service to the country, the line workers who needs to stay on the job and support their families, the older patients who want to return to active lives. We engineered sam 3.0 for them."

Built for Recovery, Designed for Performance

The sam device line is founded on medical technology defined in 48 U.S. and global patents and was developed with research backed by the National Institutes of Health, Department of Defense and NASA. Now, sam 3.0 introduces key enhancements that expand usability and treatment consistency:

Extended battery life, providing up to 8 hours of continuous use and supporting longer recovery sessions.

Faster charging, medical-grade USB-C with 4-amp fast charging, significantly reducing downtime between treatments.

A new, integrated High Fidelity LED indicator simplifies treatment monitoring and eliminates buzzing between sessions for a quieter, more comfortable experience.

Dual independently operated sam zone regulation provides maximum acoustic streaming and deep tissue stimulation.

Microcomputer-controlled ultrasonic delivery.

Engineered to maintain optimal operating temperature for maximum acoustic streaming and consistent therapeutic delivery.

The sam 3.0 unit delivers ultrasound therapy that can be incorporated into users' daily routine, allowing them to continue their activities while receiving treatment. There is no need for individuals to remain stationary or attend frequent clinical appointments.

Supporting Athletes and Active Individuals

The introduction of sam 3.0 reinforces ZetrOZ Systems' commitment to advancing treatment and recovery technologies that help patients manage musculoskeletal injuries without the need for invasive surgery or potentially addictive pain medication. sam serves the recovery needs of a broad range of individuals, including:

Athletes seeking faster recovery and performance support

Military personnel and veterans managing musculoskeletal injuries

Active workers seeking drug-free recovery options

Older adults striving to maintain mobility and independence

ZetrOZ Systems stays informed on the latest needs of the sports community via its long-running, collaborative sports medicine partnerships with USA Field Hockey and the National Basketball Trainers Association, and through frequent presentations at major national sports medicine and athletic training conferences.

CEU Course Tonight for Medical and Athletic Training Community

In coordination with the sam 3.0 launch, at 7:00 p.m. tonight (Monday, June 22) ZetrOZ Systems is offering a free and nationally accessible CEU program titled "Sustained Acoustic Medicine: How Wearable Ultrasound is Transforming Recovery and Performance."

The free course will explore the science behind sustained acoustic medicine and the expanding body of evidence supporting wearable ultrasound as a non-invasive recovery solution.

The course is taught by Dr. Rod Walters, DA, ATC, a nationally recognized leader in athletic training and sports medicine with more than four decades of experience in collegiate and professional athletics.

Dr. Walters is a Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA), receiving its Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award in 2003. He has also provided concussion management training for professional baseball and has served as a concussion spotter for the National Football League.

To learn more about the CEU course, email info@samrecover.com or register at this link .

Sustained acoustic medicine from ZetrOZ Systems has successfully treated more than 100 million patients nationwide. For more information, visit zetroz.com or samrecover.com .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in sports medicine healing innovations, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology, with 46+ patents, and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. sam is a cost-effective, non-invasive, drug-free modality used to treat soft tissue injuries and chronic pain.

Media Contact

Catherine Hoblin

choblin@zetroz.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zetroz-systems-introduces-sam-3.0-multi-hour-continuous-ultrasound-we-1180306