Foundation Software: FOUNDATION Earns Easiest Adoption and Best Roofing Software Integrations Awards From Software Advice

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, is proud to announce that its construction accounting platform, FOUNDATION, has been honored with two Software Advice awards for 2026, earning recognition in both the construction accounting and roofing software categories.

Software Advice - a free online platform that helps businesses find the right software through independent research and verified reviews - determines its awards based on product performance across key criteria, including ease of adoption, functionality, support and integrations.

FOUNDATION received the following recognitions:

Best for Quick Adoption/Easy Adoption in the Best Construction Accounting Software of 2026

Best Roofing Software Integrations of 2026

Together, these two awards speak to some of what makes FOUNDATION effective. The easy adoption award reflects how quickly construction teams can implement FOUNDATION into their operations.

The integrations award highlights how effortlessly FOUNDATION connects with the tools contractors already rely on to keep data flowing seamlessly across systems.

"Construction professionals don't have time for software that's difficult to learn or doesn't connect with the rest of their workflow," said Foundation CEO Mike Ode. "We build our products to be effective, connected and easy to use, and these recognitions really represent how all of this successfully comes together to impact the back-office."

Going forward, Foundation Software will continue to develop solutions that'll simplify processes and make data more accurate and accessible. To see the full list of Software Advice awards, click here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff & estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundationr-earns-easiest-adoption-and-best-roofing-software-inte-1179222