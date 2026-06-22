Samoa, Oceania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of PROS (Pharos Network) on June 22. PROS/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

Pharos Network is an inclusive financial Layer 1 for RealFi, where real value and institutional-grade assets circulate on-chain and compose with decentralized assets at global scale. Pharos combines modular architecture, deep-parallel execution, and built-in compliance to power asset-native ecosystems. PROS is the native token of Pharos, which has a total supply of 1 billion tokens.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find us on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302416

Source: HTX