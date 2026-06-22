With a +54% Boom in Pharma Exports to the US, the Italian Trade Agency Unveils a "Fair Beyond the Fair" Digital Hub to Connect American Investors with Europe's Top CDMO and Patent Leader.

Driven by an extraordinary 54% surge in pharmaceutical exports to the United States-reaching €15.7 billion in 2025-Italy arrives at the BIO International Convention 2026 (San Diego, June 22-25) with an elite delegation of 20 companies, regional authorities, and research institutions. Organised within the Italian National Pavilion by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation (MAECI), the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT), and supported by Farmindustria, Federchimica Assobiotec, Invitalia, and Invest in Italy, the delegation represents a premier hub of global biotechnology.

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OpportunItaly Buyers Club at the BIO International Convention 2026

To translate this physical presence into lasting commercial success, ITA and MAECI are deploying OpportunItaly (opportunitaly.gov.it), a business acceleration program serving as the definitive digital gateway for American companies, buyers, and investors seeking high-value collaborations with Italian enterprises.

OpportunItaly: The Definitive Digital Link for U.S. Partners

Conceived as a true "Fair Beyond the Fair," OpportunItaly is an innovative digital ecosystem that maintains continuous interaction between international demand and Italian excellence well beyond traditional trade shows. The platform focuses on strategic sectors of the Italian economy, with Health Wellness standing as a critical pillar. For U.S. biopharma executives, the platform acts as a centralized B2B networking hub, offering advanced digital matchmaking services, market reports, and direct access to an extensive database of verified Italian producers.

At the heart of this digital experience is the OpportunItaly Buyers Club, an exclusive space where American professionals secure personalized support. Through cooperation with ITA Trade Analysts, registered U.S. buyers gain priority access to curated B2B matching tools-functional both during and after major exhibitions-enabling seamless lead generation and the creation of highly qualified international partnerships.

A European Powerhouse Backed by Unrivaled Data

The launch of this digital bridge comes at a milestone moment for Italy's life sciences sector, which now accounts for over 10% of the national GDP. Italy stands as an undisputed leader in the European biopharma landscape:

It ranks 1st in the EU for the value of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) manufacturing, commanding a dominant 24% market share.

for the value of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) manufacturing, commanding a dominant 24% market share. It ranks 1st in Europe and 2nd worldwide for patent productivity, turning scientific research into protected, actionable innovations.

The United States remains Italy's primary destination market. Beyond the €15.7 billion in pharma exports, Italian biotech exports to the U.S. reached €3.2 billion, establishing life sciences as the single largest component (36.8%) of all Italian high-tech exports to America. Over the past five years, Italy's global life sciences exports have skyrocketed by 60%, totaling €52 billion annually.

The Italian Pavilion Synergy of Physical and Digital Reach

The Italian Pavilion in San Diego brings together a comprehensive ecosystem of CROs, CDMOs, specialized services, intellectual property firms, and regional innovation clusters. The 20 Italian exhibitors featured-including Accelera, BiomimX, Butterfly Decisions, Euromed Pharma, Fondazione Ri.MED, InSilicoTrials, IRBM, Masotti Cassella, Menarini Biotech, Regulatory Pharma Net (RPN), Società Italiana Brevetti, Soffieria Bertolini, and Takis-bring breakthrough solutions spanning preclinical research, organ-on-a-chip models, digital twins, and AI-assisted decision-making systems. This advanced technological showcase is fully mirrored on the OpportunItaly platform, allowing U.S. operators to engage with the exhibitors digitally.

Montalcini Global Biotech Tour: A Showcase of Institutional Excellence

Furthermore, underscoring the strong institutional commitment to life sciences, the opening of the convention on June 22 will feature a new leg of the Montalcini Global Biotech Tour. Organized in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles alongside the Worldwide Italian Research Day, the event celebrates Italian scientific excellence following successful 2025 stages in San Francisco, Doha, Basel, Boston, and Vienna.

The San Diego stop will feature a high-level panel discussion moderated by Clarissa Ceruti, Executive Director of ISSNAF. Expert speakers include Marco Pravetoni of CounterX Therapeutics, Luca Scaccabarozzi of Euromed Pharma, Alba Grifoni of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and Nicola Torre of Menarini Biotech. The institutional forum will be inaugurated with opening remarks by Raffaella Valentini, Consul General of Italy in Los Angeles, Francesca Mauri, Deputy Director of the ITA Office in Los Angeles, and Lombardy Region Councilors Guido Guidesi and Guido Bertolaso.

U.S. professionals, distributors, and institutional investors are invited to explore the Italian Pavilion at BIO 2026 and register on opportunitaly.gov.it to join the Buyers Club and leverage advanced digital tools to secure a direct, competitive line to the future of European biotech.

OpportunItaly

OpportunItaly is a business acceleration program promoted by ITA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI). It is designed to foster commercial connections between international buyers, distributors, and entrepreneurs and Italian companies through digital business matching services and advanced platforms. To learn more on OpportunItaly please visit: opportunitaly.gov.it.

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