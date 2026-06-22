Shandong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Kima Chemical, a leading cellulose ether manufacturer and global supplier of cellulose ether products, has successfully completed REACH registration for its cellulose ether portfolio, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to regulatory compliance, product safety, and international market expansion.

This achievement reinforces Kima Chemical's position as a reliable partner for industries across Europe and other REACH-regulated markets, where strict chemical compliance standards are essential for trade and application approval.





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What Is REACH and Why It Matters

REACH stands for Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals, a comprehensive regulatory framework implemented by the European Union to ensure the safe use of chemical substances.

For chemical manufacturers, REACH registration involves:

Detailed chemical substance evaluation

Toxicological and environmental safety assessments

Strict documentation and compliance procedures

Ongoing regulatory monitoring

Achieving REACH compliance is a rigorous process that requires significant technical expertise, testing capabilities, and regulatory knowledge.

For customers, it means:

Safe and compliant products

Reduced regulatory risks

Easier access to European markets

Assurance of environmental and human safety

KIMA Chemical's REACH Registration Achievement

The successful REACH registration of cellulose ether products marks a major advancement for KIMA Chemical in its global expansion strategy.

This accomplishment covers key product categories including:

Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC)

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC)

Methyl Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (MHEC / HEMC)

Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

By completing REACH registration, KIMA Chemical ensures that its cellulose ether products fully comply with European regulatory requirements, making them ready for seamless entry into EU markets.





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Strengthening Global Market Competitiveness

REACH compliance is widely recognized as a benchmark of cellulose ether quality and reliability in the cellulose ether chemical industry. With this certification, KIMA Chemical significantly enhances its competitive advantage in the global marketplace.

Key Benefits for International Customers

KIMA Chemical's REACH compliance provides several advantages for customers across Europe, including easier access to EU markets without additional regulatory hurdles, a reduced compliance burden by eliminating the need for independent REACH registration, and a more reliable supply chain that supports long-term project planning. In addition, partnering with a REACH-compliant supplier helps enhance customer confidence and strengthens brand credibility in the marketplace.

KIMA Chemical's REACH-registered cellulose ethers are widely used across a broad range of industries, including construction, coatings, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food production. In the construction sector, the products are utilized in tile adhesives, dry-mix mortars, cement-based formulations, wall putty, and plaster applications. Within the coatings industry, they serve as effective thickening agents and rheology modifiers for water-based paints.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers use cellulose ethers as tablet binders and controlled-release agents, while personal care companies incorporate them into shampoos, lotions, and other formulations that require thickening and stabilization. In the food industry, these materials are used as additives and stabilizers to enhance product consistency and performance. With REACH compliance, KIMA Chemical's cellulose ether products can now be supplied and used with confidence throughout European markets across these diverse sectors.

A Trusted Partner for Global Customers

KIMA Chemical's REACH registration is more than a cellulose ether certification-it is a promise of reliability, safety, and long-term partnership.

Why Choose KIMA Chemical?

Global Compliance

Products meet international regulatory standards, including EU requirements.

High-Quality Products

Consistent performance across all cellulose ether grades.





Consistent performance across all cellulose ether grades. Strong Production Capacity

Reliable supply for large-scale industrial needs.





Reliable supply for large-scale industrial needs. Technical Support

Professional assistance for product selection and formulation optimization.





Professional assistance for product selection and formulation optimization. Customer-Centric Approach

Flexible solutions tailored to customer requirements.

The successful REACH registration of cellulose ether products marks a significant milestone for KIMA Chemical. It reflects the company's dedication to cellulose ether quality, safety, and global market integration.

For customers worldwide, this achievement provides confidence, convenience, and a competitive edge when sourcing cellulose ether products.

KIMA Chemical remains committed to delivering high-performance cellulose ether solutions that meet the highest international standards-empowering industries and building a stronger, safer future together.

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Source: Mkdigiworld