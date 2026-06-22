RAEK Launches FirstPartyData.com, Claiming the Category at the Center of the AI Economy

Following its acquisition of the FirstPartyData.com domain, RAEK unveils the new website, RAEK's platform turns unknown traffic into owned customer intelligence, as businesses everywhere shift from rented audiences to owned data.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / RAEK, the company building the data ownership layer for the AI economy, today announced the official launch of FirstPartyData.com, first-party data is the foundation layer of the RAEK ecosystem. RAEK acquired the FirstPartyData.com domain as part of its strategy to define and lead the first-party data category, and is now relaunching it as the platform destination for businesses ready to own, control, and activate their customer data.

The launch comes as the shift to first-party data reaches a tipping point. Third-party cookies are disappearing, privacy regulation is tightening, and the walled gardens are keeping more audience data for themselves. Businesses that built their growth on rented audiences are discovering they own almost nothing about their own customers. At the same time, AI adoption is exposing a deeper problem: AI is only as powerful as the data underneath it, and most companies are running powerful tools on weak, scattered, borrowed data.

"There is a reason we wanted this domain. First-party data is not a feature, it is the category, and it is the foundation of everything that matters in the AI economy," said Cory Crapes, CEO and Co-Founder of RAEK. "Every business is sitting on a data asset they have never fully owned or used. Anonymous website traffic, scattered customer signals, audiences trapped inside ad platforms. RAEK turns all of that into owned customer intelligence, and FirstPartyData.com is now the front door. If you want to own your data instead of renting your audience, this is where you start."

The Foundation Layer of the RAEK Ecosystem

RAEK Data collects, processes, enriches, and organizes the first-party data businesses already generate, helping them build their own data asset instead of relying on third-party platforms. At its core is EchoID, RAEK's identity resolution technology, which identifies anonymous website visitors and converts unknown traffic into known, usable customer records that businesses own outright.

RAEK Data is the first layer of the RAEK ecosystem. RAEK Data gives businesses the ability to collect, enrich, and own their first-party data.

RAEK Edge gives them the private appliance infrastructure to store, secure, and process that data.

RAEK AI turns owned data and private infrastructure into workflows, agents, automation, and business intelligence. Together, the three layers move businesses from renting fragmented tools to owning the data and the infrastructure that powers their AI future.

The launch of FirstPartyData.com follows a period of significant momentum for RAEK, including the company's relocation to Phoenix, Arizona, placing RAEK at the center of America's AI infrastructure buildout.

"The companies that win the next decade will be the ones that own their customer intelligence," Crapes added. "We named the category, we built the platform, and now we own the address. RAEK is moving from product buildout into commercialization, and FirstPartyData.com is a statement about exactly how big we intend this to be."

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. RAEK helps businesses collect, store, process, enrich, and activate the first-party data they own, turning unknown traffic and underused customer signals into owned intelligence that powers marketing, automation, analytics, and AI systems. The RAEK ecosystem spans three layers: RAEK Data, RAEK Edge, and RAEK AI. RAEK is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more at raek.ai.

Media Contact:

RAEK

Cory Crapes

(509) 850-0130

info@raekdata.com

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-launches-firstpartydata.com-claiming-the-category-at-the-cen-1178651