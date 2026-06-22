Introducing the Gotham City Bockers: Bringing New York Basketball Culture to TBT 2026

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the Knicks bringing an NBA championship back to New York, a new chapter in the city's basketball story is set to begin with the launch of the Gotham City Bockers. Founded by Philip B. McDonald, M.D., the New York-rooted basketball organization is built on the principles of community, positivity, and purpose. Inspired by the legacy of Knicks basketball and the passion of one of the most dedicated fan bases in sports, the Gotham City Bockers represent the pride, culture, and spirit of New York both on and off the court. This summer, the team will travel to Las Vegas to compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) from July 22 through August 2, pursuing the tournament's $2 million winner-take-all championship prize while showcasing New York basketball culture on one of the sport's biggest summer stages.

About The Basketball Tournament

Founded in 2014, The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has grown into one of the premier events on the summer basketball calendar, bringing together professional players, alumni teams, and independently assembled rosters to compete in a high-stakes winner-take-all format. The tournament is widely known for its use of the ELAM Ending, an innovative format that removes the game clock late in regulation and sets a target score, ensuring every game ends on a made basket. After spending more than a decade on ESPN platforms, TBT entered a new era through its media partnership with FOX Sports and FS1. Under TBT's new 2026 format, the Mercenary Bracket will take place in Las Vegas, with teams competing at M Resort Spa Casino for the opportunity to advance to the championship game on August 2. The tournament will feature a $2 million winner-take-all championship prize.

Bringing the Vision Home to New York City

Bringing the vision of Gotham City Bockers to life is founder and team owner Philip B. McDonald M.D., a board-certified physician specializing in sports medicine radiology. A native of Mount Vernon, New York, Dr. McDonald earned his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine before completing a fellowship in Sports Medicine Radiology at Duke University. Throughout his career, he has worked alongside professional athletes across the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB, earning a reputation for his precise diagnostic expertise and becoming known by many as "Dr. X." While building a career that spanned both New York and Los Angeles, Dr. McDonald also developed a passion for using sports as a vehicle for community impact. His decision to establish the Gotham City Bockers as a New York-rooted organization reflects a desire to bring that vision back to the place where his journey began. By returning to his hometown roots, Dr. McDonald hopes to celebrate New York basketball culture while creating opportunities for future generations through basketball, education, community service, and philanthropy.

Bringing Together New York's Basketball Community

As the Gotham City Bockers prepare for TBT 2026, the organization is looking to bring together the people, platforms, and communities that make New York basketball culture so special. Rooted in a shared love for the game, the city, and the passion of Knicks fans throughout the Empire State, the Gotham City Bockers will collaborate with Knicks Fan TV (KFTV), one of the most recognizable independent platforms dedicated to New York Knicks basketball and fan culture. Founded by New York native Casey Powell, better known to Knicks fans as CP "The Fanchise," KFTV has built a loyal following through its Knicks coverage, live events, watch parties, fan engagement, and celebration of New York basketball culture. The collaboration reflects the Gotham City Bockers' commitment to connecting with the fans, creators, personalities, and organizations that help make New York one of the world's great basketball cities. Additional collaborations and partnerships are expected to be announced as the organization continues building toward TBT 2026 and beyond.

Building on a Growing TBT Legacy

The Gotham City Bockers represent the next chapter in founder Philip B. McDonald M.D.'s journey through The Basketball Tournament. Dr. McDonald first entered Los Angeles Ignite into TBT in 2024, establishing a basketball organization that became known not only for its competitiveness on the court, but also for its commitment to community service, youth outreach, charitable initiatives, and creating positive impact beyond the game itself. He returned to TBT in 2025 with Los Angeles Ignite while also entering a second team, X-RAYTED SPORTS Network, expanding his vision across both basketball and sports media and setting his sights on the TBT's $1 million winner-take-all championship prize. Following Los Angeles Ignite's Regional Final appearance in Louisville during TBT 2025, Dr. McDonald is now bringing those shared values, relationships, and several players together under one banner - the Gotham City Bockers - as the organization prepares to compete for TBT 2026's $2 million winner-take-all championship prize.

Advancing the Mission of Ignite World Foundation

For years, philanthropy, community service, and creating opportunities for others have remained central to Philip B. McDonald M.D.'s vision both on and off the basketball court. That commitment is reflected through Ignite World Foundation, a charitable organization he founded to help expand opportunities through education, athletics, leadership, and personal development. The foundation's long-term vision includes the creation of an international, state-of-the-art STEM, elite sports science, athletics, and arts academy designed to empower future generations. Through the Gotham City Bockers' pursuit of a TBT championship, Dr. McDonald hopes to further advance that vision, with potential tournament winnings helping support future initiatives that create lasting impact. The team's championship pursuit represents their dedication to creating opportunities, inspiring others, and helping build a brighter future for generations to come.

Philip and Sheléa's Shared Commitment to Community Impact

Joining Dr. McDonald in this vision is his wife, Sheléa Melody McDonald, a longtime partner in both life and service whose commitment to uplifting others has helped shape many of the couple's philanthropic and community-focused initiatives over the years. Sheléa is a Grammy-nominated and Emmy-nominated recording artist, songwriter, musician, producer, and actress who has built a distinguished career spanning music, television, and live performance. Throughout her career, she has performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages, including the White House, Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and London's Royal Albert Hall. Mentored by Stevie Wonder and a protégé of Quincy Jones, Sheléa has become known for her powerful artistry and dedication to excellence. Beyond her accomplishments in entertainment, she shares Dr. McDonald's passion for philanthropy, education, and community service, helping support initiatives focused on creating opportunities and inspiring future generations.

Dennis Scott to Lead the Bockers

Leading the Gotham City Bockers on the court is Head Coach Dennis Scott, one of the most recognizable players in Orlando Magic history. Selected fourth overall in the 1990 NBA Draft, Scott helped lead the Magic to the 1995 Eastern Conference Championship and the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance. Widely regarded as one of the NBA's premier three-point shooters during his era, he later earned induction into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in recognition of his contributions to the organization. Following his playing career, Scott transitioned into broadcasting and media, becoming a respected basketball analyst, commentator, and ambassador for the game through his work with NBA TV, TNT, ACC Network, and other national basketball broadcasts. His decades of experience at the highest levels of professional basketball bring leadership, credibility, and championship-caliber insight to the Gotham City Bockers.

Derrick Alston Brings Decades of Experience

Lead Assistant Coach Derrick Alston brings more than three decades of experience as both a player and coach to the Gotham City Bockers. Selected 33rd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1994 NBA Draft, Alston played in the NBA with both the 76ers and Atlanta Hawks before building a successful international career. Along the way, he won championships in three professional leagues, captured two Euro Cup titles, earned Finals MVP honors, and was later inducted into the Duquesne University Hall of Fame. Following his retirement from playing, Alston transitioned into coaching, serving as a Player Development Coach with the Houston Rockets before spending seven seasons with the Westchester Knicks organization, including time as Head Coach. He currently serves as an Assistant Coach with the Wisconsin Herd and is widely respected for his leadership and player development expertise.

Dwight Walton to Oversee Basketball Operations

Overseeing basketball operations is General Manager and Assistant Coach Dwight Walton, whose basketball journey spans collegiate, professional, international, and executive levels of the game. Walton first earned recognition at Siena College, where he was named North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Year for the 1986-87 season, before continuing his collegiate career at Florida Tech and becoming a three-time NCAA All-American. He went on to represent Canada internationally for nearly a decade, including at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, before embarking on a successful 10-year professional playing career that included four seasons in Israel and six seasons in Switzerland. His accomplishments were later recognized with induction into both the Florida Tech Sports Hall of Fame and the Sunshine State Conference Hall of Fame. Following his playing career, Walton transitioned into coaching, broadcasting, talent evaluation, and basketball operations, building a reputation as a respected basketball mind. His experience across every level of the game will play a key role in helping construct the roster and guide the team's pursuit of a TBT championship.

Preparing for TBT 2026

With TBT 2026 fast approaching, the Gotham City Bockers are preparing to compete in the tournament's newly created Las Vegas-based Mercenary (Non-Alumni) Bracket. Under TBT's new format, eight open-application teams will travel to M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas from July 22-30 to compete in a single-elimination bracket for the opportunity to advance to the tournament championship. The Gotham City Bockers will join a field that includes teams led by notable basketball figures and organizations from across the country, all pursuing the tournament's $2 million winner-take-all prize. Additional player announcements are expected throughout July, with the team's official roster scheduled to be unveiled prior to the start of competition. The winner of the Las Vegas bracket will advance to the TBT Championship on August 2, where it will travel to face the surviving Alumni Team on its home court for the tournament's $2 million winner-take-all title. With national broadcasts across the FOX Sports family of networks and a championship opportunity on the line, the stage is set for one of the most unique and highly anticipated editions of The Basketball Tournament to date.

About Gotham City Bockers

The Gotham City Bockers are a New York-based basketball organization competing in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) 2026. Built on the legacy of New York basketball and inspired by the passion of Knicks fans, the organization was founded on the principles of community, positivity, and purpose. Through competition, community engagement, and support for youth-focused initiatives, the Gotham City Bockers aim to create lasting opportunities for future generations around the world while representing the city they call home on and off the court.

Media Details

Website URL: gothamcitybockers.com

Company Name: Gotham City Bockers

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