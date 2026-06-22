Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon (the "Company") , along with his executive team, joined Richard Rohan, Chief Growth Officer, Cap Formation and TSX Trust, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the Company's 30th anniversary of incorporation.





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CIBC Mellon is celebrating 30 years of helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange