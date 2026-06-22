Antal Emerges From Stealth With an Autonomous AI Agent Stack for the $3 Trillion Private Credit Market

Lenders are already originating more than $30M a month in aggregate on Antal's agents, with no added headcount. The agents do the work. The credit decision stays human.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antal, the autonomous AI agent stack for private credit, has emerged from stealth with lenders already originating more than $30 million a month in aggregate on its agents without adding operational headcount.

Private credit has grown into a major part of global finance, with the market reaching more than $3 trillion in assets under management. Yet many lenders still run core lending workflows through emails, PDFs, spreadsheets, borrower follow-ups, third-party vendors and manual underwriting queues.

Antal was built to change that operating layer. Lenders encode their credit box once, including policies, rate cards, approval rules and exception logic. Specialist agents then run each file from the first borrower message to funding, maintaining every step on one audit-ready record.

The agents do the work. The credit decision stays human.

"Private credit has scaled as an asset class, but the workflow underneath it has not kept up," said Roberto Pernicone, co-founder and CEO of Antal. "Lenders do not need another system that tells their team what task is next. They need agents that can execute the work between human decisions while preserving the lender's guidelines, brand, controls and audit trail."

Antal's agents can size a borrower request, check it against the lender's encoded credit box, prepare a conditional term sheet, collect documents, coordinate third-party checks, flag exceptions and assemble the loan file for underwriting. Human teams remain in control of credit decisions, declines, overrides, funding approvals and other irreversible gates.

The company is initially focused on private lenders operating in fix-and-flip, DSCR, bridge and ground-up construction lending. These lenders often have capital available to deploy, but their ability to scale is constrained by operational capacity. Every additional loan can require more borrower coordination, document review, vendor management and underwriting preparation.

With Antal, lenders can increase origination volume without increasing headcount at the same pace. Each file is handled through one operating record, giving lenders a clearer view of borrower communication, guideline application, document status, exceptions, approvals and funding history.

"Every lending decision needs accountability," Pernicone added. "The purpose of Antal is not to remove judgment from private credit. It is to remove the repetitive coordination work that slows judgment down."

Antal is a technology company. Loans are originated through licensed lending partners, and all loans remain subject to credit approval.

About Antal

Antal is the autonomous AI agent stack for private credit. The platform turns a lender's credit box into specialist agents that run borrower intake, term sheet preparation, document collection, third-party coordination, underwriting preparation, closing workflows and servicing under the lender's brand, with each step captured on one audit-ready record.

Contact:

Roberto Pernicone

rob@getantal.ai

Antal

San francisco, california

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antal-emerges-from-stealth-with-an-autonomous-ai-agent-stack-for-the-3-trillion-private-credit-market-302806891.html