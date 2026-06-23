Three Days of Exclusive Conversations, Performances, and Deal-Making at the Intersection of Entertainment, Culture, and Capital, June 23-25

HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), the multi-strategy investment firm focused on opportunities across music, sports, media, and entertainment, will return to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with an expanded multi-day programming slate from June 23-25. Anchored by the theme "Stewardship: In Motion," programming will be centered on the evolving relationship between culture, capital, and storytelling, and feature major talent including Chaka Khan, Babyface, Steven Bartlett, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Finn Askew, Sasha Keable, Elmiene, Floetry, Rob Markman, Afrikali Jean Presents Wyclef Jean's Carnival, SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton, Luminate CEO Rob Jonas, and acclaimed chef Kwame Onwuachi

HarbourView returns to Cannes Lions with an expanded platform that brings its portfolio of creative assets directly into the heart of the Festival of Creativity and features live performances by several of the firm's catalogue artists. Through curated conversations, performances, and networking experiences, HarbourView will create opportunities for brands, marketers, creators, and industry leaders to engage with the talent, intellectual property, and cultural communities represented across its investments. Building on a successful 2025 debut, the firm's 2026 presence showcases a few of the creators, intellectual property, and cultural assets within HarbourView's portfolio, while creating new opportunities for collaboration across the global marketing, media, entertainment, and sports ecosystem.

"Creativity is one of the most powerful forces shaping culture and business today. As the worlds of entertainment, technology, media, and finance become increasingly interconnected, Cannes Lions provides an important forum for the leaders driving that evolution," said Sherrese Clarke, Founder, CEO Chief Investment Officer, HarbourView Equity Partners. "What makes this year's programming especially meaningful is the opportunity to bring together those cultural leaders who help define both the HarbourView portfolio and the future of culture. It reflects our belief that stewardship goes beyond ownership it's about creating platforms where creativity and long-term value can flourish."

"Cannes Lions is a celebration of creativity at its highest level, making it a powerful platform to spotlight the creators, catalogs, and intellectual property across HarbourView's portfolio," said Lucinda Martinez, Chief Marketing Officer, HarbourView Equity Partners. "Through our programming and conversations, we are showcasing the impact of creative works that continue to resonate with audiences, shape culture, and demonstrate the significance of intellectual property in today's global entertainment ecosystem."

The three-day event is being produced by Team Epiphany, with Captivate leading creative production for the live performances.

HarbourView Exclusive Events Schedule

Date Time Event Details Tuesday, June 23 4:00 PM 6:00 PM Rosé on the Riviera "The Architecture of a Hit: Craft, Catalog, and Cultural Longevity" A rare conversation with Babyface, moderated by Rob Markman, exploring the art, craft, and impact of songwriting. 8:00 PM 11:30 PM Las' Set Las' Set opens Cannes Lions with an intimate evening of performances featuring Babyface, Finn Askew, and Sasha Keable Wednesday, June 24 4:00 PM 5:00 PM Rosé on the Riviera "Diary of Two Founders on the Business of Culture" Steven Bartlett and Sherrese Clarke discuss how creators are evolving from content producers into founders, investors, and business builders, leveraging intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and equity. 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Rosé on the Riviera "Before It Goes Mainstream: How New Scenes Actually Form" Rob Jonas (CEO, Luminate), Eliah Seton (CEO, SoundCloud) and Sherrese Clarke (CEO, HarbourView Equity) unpack how modern scenes take shape from the creator perspective, the fan perspective and the data perspective. 8:00 PM 11:30 PM Las' Set An evening dedicated to boundary-pushing artistry and global influence, featuring performances from Elmiene, Floetry, Afrikali Jean presents Wyclef Jean Carnival, and more surprise guests. Thursday, June 25 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Joe Jada LIVE! "Business of Staying Power" A conversation with Fat Joe and Jadakiss on relevance, reinvention, and the realities behind a lasting career in hip-hop. 8:00 PM 11:30 PM Las' Set Close out Cannes Lions with three artists whose contributions have left a mark on culture Chaka Khan, Jadakiss and Fat Joe

LOCATION: Port Pierre Canto, Bd de la Croisette, Cannes 06400

REGISTER TO RECEIVE AN INVITE HERE

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm focused on opportunities to support content across the entertainment, sports, and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring asset value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing roughly $3.88 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 70+ music catalogs to date and investments in various portfolio companies with management teams in its core industries. The firm's distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~41,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

*Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management as of 12/31/2025. This includes any uncalled committed capital pursuant to an obligation to make a capital contribution to the fund. Title count may include multiple versions of the same song, such as covers, remixes, remasters and/or minor differences in naming conventions.

**Catalog assets included in this release do not represent the full HarbourView portfolio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622732961/en/

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HarbourView: The Lede Company harbourview@ledecompany.com